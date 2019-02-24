AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EST

Lawyer says R. Kelly to stay jailed until Monday or Tuesday Tornado death confirmed as violent storms smack the South Sheriff: 2 bodies recovered from Texas plane crash site Virginia’s Fairfax compares himself to lynching…
Lawyer says R. Kelly to stay jailed until Monday or Tuesday
Tornado death confirmed as violent storms smack the South
Sheriff: 2 bodies recovered from Texas plane crash site
Virginia’s Fairfax compares himself to lynching victims
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
California’s hurting Republicans pick insider to lead party
California man cleared after 40 years in prison gets $21M
Small plane crashes at airport; instructor and student die
Patriots owner Kraft denies charges of soliciting prostitute
Teens tweet Trump, find Senate ally, score civil rights win
