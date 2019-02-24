202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 24, 2019 12:00 am 02/24/2019 12:00am
Share

Lawyer says R. Kelly to stay jailed until Monday or Tuesday

Tornado death confirmed as violent storms smack the South

Sheriff: 2 bodies recovered from Texas plane crash site

Virginia’s Fairfax compares himself to lynching victims

California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested

California’s hurting Republicans pick insider to lead party

California man cleared after 40 years in prison gets $21M

Small plane crashes at airport; instructor and student die

Patriots owner Kraft denies charges of soliciting prostitute

Teens tweet Trump, find Senate ally, score civil rights win

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!