AP Top U.S. News at 11:14 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 12:00 am 02/11/2019 12:00am
Clamor for ouster of top Democrats slows in Virginia

Prosecutors seek new sentence in Laquan McDonald case

Parkland mom: ‘I feel that Alyssa is still coming home’

California governor rebukes Trump in border troop withdrawal

Denver teachers go on strike in latest US educator walkout

Twitter dustup, apology not firsts for Minnesota Rep. Omar

Woman begins jail sentence for texting suicide conviction

Dachshunds get chance to break out of Westminster doghouse

Utah reduces voter-backed Medicaid expansion in rare move

Prison transport firm closing after escape, cites insurance

National News
