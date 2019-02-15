202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:42 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019
Employee being fired fatally shoots 5 co-workers in Illinois

Paradise area was heaven for victims of deadly wildfire

The Latest: Police say workplace gunman was being fired

Snow too thick to plow keeps skiers from California resorts

Chicago police release 2 men questioned in Smollett case

Judge bars immigration policing criteria for 2 grants

Mormons up missionary calls home from twice yearly to weekly

9/11 fund running out of money for those with illnesses

APNewsBreak: Allred contacted authorities about R Kelly tape

Attorney: Process behind census question ‘rotten’

