AP Top U.S. News at 10:55 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 4, 2019 12:00 am 02/04/2019 12:00am
Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump’s inaugural committee

Neighbors: Plane ‘sounded like a missile’ as it broke apart

Rare snow falls on Seattle as Midwest thaws from cold blast

Virginia scandal could push newcomer into governor’s office

AP Explains: Racist history of blackface began in the 1830s

Political death watch: Virginia governor weighs his future

Fate of Mexican drug lord El Chapo now rests with US jury

Check your compass: The magnetic north pole is on the move

Lawyers: 21 Savage is being wrongly held by US immigration

New Jersey becomes 4th state to approve $15 hourly wage

Topics:
National News
