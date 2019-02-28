202
AP Top U.S. News at 10:37 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 12:00 am 02/28/2019 12:00am
California residents survey damage as historic floods recede

Huawei pleads not guilty to trade secrets charges in Seattle

PG&E: Company equipment ‘probable’ cause of California fire

Judge won’t make Mongols biker gang surrender trademark logo

Many view ‘black friend defense’ as a tired, hollow argument

Gov.’s wife expresses regret after complaint of racist tour

Cohen signals closer cooperation in bid to stem prison term

Coyote fur is in big demand thanks to popular parkas

Winter storms wash away California drought, burnish snowpack

From a few icicles, a winter wonderland of ice sprouts

