202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:41 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 16, 2019 12:00 am 02/16/2019 12:00am
Share

Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has ‘shifted’

Police: Aurora attacker used gun he shouldn’t have owned

Aurora shooting victims ranged from intern to plant manager

The Latest: CEO: Gunman passed background check when hired

Storm-lashed South Carolina reassesses global warming’s role

Paradise area was heaven for victims of deadly wildfire

Snow too thick to plow keeps skiers from California resorts

Judge bars immigration policing criteria for 2 grants

Hearing into unresolved US House race could find winner

Judge: Mississippi suit to cover all who lost voting rights

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500