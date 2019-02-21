AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EST

Judge grants citizenship to twin son of gay couple Claims in El Chapo case highlight perils of ‘Googling juror’ Tennessee gov. says he regrets wearing Confederate uniform Case against Jussie Smollett resembles detailed movie script…

Judge grants citizenship to twin son of gay couple Claims in El Chapo case highlight perils of ‘Googling juror’ Tennessee gov. says he regrets wearing Confederate uniform Case against Jussie Smollett resembles detailed movie script Smollett reactions epitomize polarized state of US politics The Latest: Lawyer call Smollett man of character, integrity A look at why brothers in alleged hoax appear off the hook Rare snow dusts Vegas strip, sticks to LA-area foothills Oregon housing squeeze sets stage for statewide rent control Prosecutors: Smollett paid brothers $3,500 for staged attack Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.