202
Home » National News » Animal attacks, kills North…

Animal attacks, kills North Carolina high school teacher

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 12:19 pm 02/19/2019 12:19pm
Share

PANTEGO, N.C. (AP) — School officials say a 77-year-old North Carolina high school teacher died from injuries suffered in an animal attack. But authorities say they can’t tell exactly which animal.

Pungo Christian Academy said in a Monday Facebook post that Brenda Hamilton died after the Friday animal attack in the small Beaufort County town of Pantego.

News outlets report authorities received a 911 call Friday around 5:45 a.m. that someone had been attacked on a road. A county sheriff’s office statement says Hamilton was found suffering from severe injuries from the attack.

Investigators are trying to determine what kind of animal was involved in the attack. Authorities say canine DNA was found on Hamilton’s clothing, but that the testing didn’t differentiate between wild canines such as wolves and domestic canines.

Investigators are collecting DNA from domestic canines for further testing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!