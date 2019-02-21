202
Home » National News » All officers hurt in…

All officers hurt in Aurora shooting released from hospital

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 4:27 pm 02/21/2019 04:27pm
Share
One of victim Vicente Juarez's daughter Diana Juarez cries as she touch a cross at a makeshift memorial Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Aurora, Ill., near Henry Pratt Co. manufacturing company where several were killed on Friday. Authorities say an initial background check five years ago failed to flag an out-of-state felony conviction that would have prevented a man from buying the gun he used in the mass shooting in Aurora. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police say all five of the officers who were wounded last week in a deadly shooting at a warehouse in suburban Chicago have been released from the hospital.

The (Aurora) Beacon-News reports that four of the officers hurt were released by Sunday, and the fifth was released Thursday.

The officers were injured Friday in an exchange of gunfire with a man who had been fired from Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora. Five employees were killed .

The gunman, 45-year-old Gary Martin, died in the shootout.

The officers’ names haven’t been released. They suffered gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries and ranged in age from 24 to 53.

Aurora police said Thursday that they’re “hoping for a swift and full recovery for all.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!