By The Associated Press

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama executes Muslim inmate who argued state wouldn’t let his Islamic spiritual adviser be present in death chamber.

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama executes Muslim inmate who argued state wouldn’t let his Islamic spiritual adviser be present in death chamber.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.