Affidavit: Woman alleges MMA fighter killed pair in Texas

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 7:11 pm 02/05/2019 07:11pm
This undated booking photo released by Bell County Sheriff's Office shows Cedric Marks. Authorities say surveillance video helped police locate the MMA fighter facing murder charges after he escaped a prison van in Texas. The police chief in Conroe, Texas says Marks was found Sunday hiding inside a 55-gallon trash can. Marks is suspected in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her friend. Their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, on Jan. 15. (Bell County Sheriff's Office via AP)

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — A woman has told authorities she was there when an MMA fighter allegedly killed two people last month in a Texas house and when their bodies were buried in Oklahoma.

An affidavit filed Tuesday in Texas’ Bell County District Court says Maya Maxwell told Temple police that Cedric Marks killed Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin in a Killeen home Jan. 3 and that she was there.

Marks prompted a manhunt in Texas when he escaped Sunday from a private prisoner transportation van. He was recaptured nine hours later and jailed on charges including capital murder.

The affidavit also says Maxwell, who is jailed on an evidence tampering charge, told police she was present when the bodies were moved more than 350 miles (564 kilometers) away.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for Marks.

