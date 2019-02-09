202
Accused fertility doc says law protects him from DNA test

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The lawyer for a fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to impregnate a woman in the 1970s says Vermont law forbids DNA paternity tests for sperm donors.

The Times Argus reports that a motion by the doctor’s attorney contends the parentage law designed to protect sperm donors prevents them from being genetically tested to demonstrate paternity. The motion also contends state family courts, not federal courts, have jurisdiction over determining parentage.

A Florida couple sued retired Vermont Dr. John Coates on Dec. 4 in U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit says the couple discovered what had happened when their now-grown daughter sought information about her biological father through genetic testing databases such as Ancestry.com. They say they were stunned when the tests showed Coates was the father.

