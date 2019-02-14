202
53 cases of measles confirmed in southern Washington state

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 1:05 am 02/14/2019 01:05am
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019 file photo signs posted at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, Wash., warn patients and visitors of a measles outbreak. A measles outbreak near Portland, Ore., has revived a bitter debate over so-called personal belief exemptions to childhood vaccinations. Four percent of Washington secondary school students have non-medical vaccine exemptions. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus,File)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in southern Washington state say they have confirmed 53 cases of measles.

The Columbian reports Clark County Public Health officials have identified one new case since last week, and one previously confirmed case was ruled out from additional testing.

Officials say 47 of the 53 confirmed cases are people who were not immunized against the highly contagious virus.

Immunization statuses could not be verified for five of the cases. One case involved a child who had received a single dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Fifty-one cases are of children, ages 18 and younger. The remaining two are adults.

In addition to the 53 cases, one has been confirmed in the Seattle area and four are in Portland, Oregon, just south of Clark County.

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

