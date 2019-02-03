202
3 Army soldiers injured in night training accident

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 7:48 am 02/12/2019 07:48am
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say three U.S. Army soldiers were injured in a night training accident at Homestead Air Reserve Base near Miami.

Base spokeswoman Donna Dixon told The Associated Press the accident happened early Tuesday while the soldiers were conducting a training exercise. News outlets in Miami reported the soldiers were parachuting at the time of the accident.

Dixon says the soldiers were “medevaced” to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami for treatment. She says their conditions won’t be released until their families have been notified.

No further details were immediately available.

Homestead is south of Miami.

