2 more charged in gang-linked murder in NYC subway station

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 8:22 pm 02/22/2019 08:22pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say two more MS-13 gang members have been charged in a killing on a New York City subway platform.

Victor Lopez and Tito Martinez-Alvarenga were arraigned Friday on charges including murder and gang assault in the shooting death of 20-year-old Abel Mosso in a Queens subway station Feb. 3.

Ramiro Gutierrez was arrested shortly after the killing. Queens District Attorney Richard Brown says all three defendants participated in assaulting Mosso before Gutierrez fired the final shot.

Authorities say all three defendants are MS-13 members. Mosso was suspected of being a member of a rival gang.

Information on attorneys who could speak for the defendants wasn’t available.

Republican President Donald Trump mentioned the killing as an example of MS-13-linked violence in his Feb. 5 State of the Union address.

Topics:
National News
