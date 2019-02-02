202
Home » National News » 2 groups fighting over…

2 groups fighting over display of Bible at veterans hospital

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 4:22 pm 02/28/2019 04:22pm
Share
In this photo provided by the Office of Public Affairs, Manchester VA Medical Center, a Bible is displayed at the Manchester VA Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. Two organizations are fighting over the display of the Bible at the medical center. The Bible was carried by a prisoner of war in World War II and became part of a memorial and was later removed after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation objected. WMUR-TV reports another group, the Northeast POW-MIA Network, wants to put it back. (Office of Public Affairs, Manchester VA Medical Center via AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two organizations are fighting over the display of a Bible at the Manchester VA Medical Center.

The Bible was carried by a prisoner of war in World War II and became part of a memorial at the medical center. It was removed after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation objected. WMUR-TV reports another group, the Northeast POW-MIA Network, wants to put it back.

The Missing Man Table memorial honors missing veterans and POWs. The foundation said the Bible’s presence was intolerable and unconstitutional. The medical center put the Bible in a display case.

Paul Martin of the POW-MIA network said the donated Bible is not just a religious artifact but that it means that the prisoner of war held onto faith and hope that he could be brought home.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!