2 children killed in 3-vehicle crash in Massachusetts

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 8:26 am 02/21/2019 08:26am
LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) — Two young children died and four other people were injured in a three-vehicle traffic crash in Massachusetts.

Police say the crash happened in Ludlow just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Hampden district attorney identified the victims as 9-year-old Jadyn Lamas and 7-year-old Natalya Lamas, both of Ludlow.

Authorities say they were in an SUV driven by their father that crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a tanker truck. The SUV continued on and crashed into a minivan.

Two other children in the SUV and two adults who were in the minivan were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. The driver of the tanker truck was not hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

