14 injured when bus carrying girls basketball team crashes in West Virginia

Fourteen people were injured Saturday in West Virginia in a charter bus accident, officials said.

(CHARLESTON, W.Va.) — Fourteen people were injured Saturday in West Virginia in a charter bus accident, officials said.

One of the victims, a student, had to be airlifted to a trauma care center in Charleston, according to Elaine Bobo, director of communications for Berkeley County Schools.

Martinsburg High School Principal Trent Sherman said, “All early indications are that everyone escaped serious injury. Please continue to pray for all involved.”

The victims included 12 students and two adults, Bobo said. All 14 were taken to local hospitals and released a few hours later, including the student airlifted to Charleston.

The team’s coach, Kyle Triggs, also tweeted early Sunday to say no one was seriously injured.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a tweet that he was praying for the victims, which included members of the Martinsburg High School’s girls basketball team.

The bus crashed as it was getting on I-64, according to Charleston ABC affiliate WCHS-TV. No other vehicles were involved, according to the school district.

The team was returning from the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley, according to WCHS-TV.

Martinsburg is located in eastern West Virginia, about 15 miles from the Maryland border.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.