XXXTentacion’s son born 7 months after rapper’s death

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 11:19 am 01/27/2019 11:19am
FILE- In this June 27, 2018, file photo a fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a t-shirt in remembrance before she enters a memorial for the rapper, XXXTentacion in Sunrise, Fla. Seven months after XXXTentacion was murdered, the rapper-singer’s son has been born. Jenesis Sanchez, XXXTentacion’s girlfriend, on Saturday gave birth to baby boy Gekyume Onfroy. The birth was announced Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, by XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months after XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-TAH’-see-YOHN’) was killed, the rapper’s son has been born.

Jenesis Sanchez, XXXTentacion’s girlfriend, gave birth Saturday to baby boy Gekyume Onfroy. The birth was announced Saturday evening by XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard.

Gekyume’s name is derived from a word the rapper created prior to his passing. His family defined it as meaning “a different state” or “next universe of thought.”

The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was fatally shot in June in Florida in what authorities called a robbery attempt. XXXTentacion’s sophomore album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard charts last March. In December, a posthumous album also reached No. 1.

Four men have been indicted by a grand jury on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of XXXTentacion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

