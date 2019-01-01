202.5
Home » National News » Woman catches 88-pound catfish

Woman catches 88-pound catfish

By CNN January 1, 2019 4:25 pm 01/01/2019 04:25pm
2 Shares
**Embargo: Nashville, TN** Paula Cathey Smith shows off her "personal best" catch **Credit: TN Wildlife Resources Agency via WTVF**

Click here for updates on this story

    Nashville, TN (WTVF) — A woman is getting a lot of attention online after catching a whopping 88-pound catfish on Kentucky Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a photo Monday, showing Paula Cathey Smith with her “personal best” catch.

After the monster fish was caught, Smith released it back into the wild.

Since it was posted, the photo has been shared more than 800 times on Facebook.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500