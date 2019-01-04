202.5
Wisconsin baby sitter charged with homicide in baby’s death

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 5:38 pm 01/04/2019 05:38pm
This undated booking photo released by Marathon County Sheriff's Office shows Marissa Tietsort of Wausau, Wis. The Wisconsin baby sitter accused of killing a 2-month-old boy has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. A criminal complaint filed Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, says Tietsort caused the infant's death in October, then put him in a snowsuit and car seat and let his mother drive him away without telling her the child was dead. Authorities found the mother trying to revive the boy, but he had died hours earlier of blunt force head injuries. (Marathon County Sheriff's Office via AP)

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin baby sitter accused of killing a 2-month-old boy has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint filed Friday says 28-year-old Marissa Tietsort of Wausau caused the infant’s death in October, then put him in a snowsuit and car seat and let his mother pick him up — without telling her the child was dead.

Authorities found the mother trying to revive the boy, but he had died hours earlier of blunt force head injuries.

Tietsort, who is pregnant with her sixth child, also faces child abuse charges involving an 11-month-old girl in her care. She’s been in custody since October in that case, and wants a bail reduction, claiming she’s not getting proper prenatal care.

A message left with the public defender’s office hasn’t been returned.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

