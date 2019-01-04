Wisconsin baby sitter charged with homicide in baby’s death

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin baby sitter accused of killing a 2-month-old boy has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. A criminal complaint filed Friday says 28-year-old Marissa Tietsort of Wausau caused the infant’s…

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin baby sitter accused of killing a 2-month-old boy has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint filed Friday says 28-year-old Marissa Tietsort of Wausau caused the infant’s death in October, then put him in a snowsuit and car seat and let his mother pick him up — without telling her the child was dead.

Authorities found the mother trying to revive the boy, but he had died hours earlier of blunt force head injuries.

Tietsort, who is pregnant with her sixth child, also faces child abuse charges involving an 11-month-old girl in her care. She’s been in custody since October in that case, and wants a bail reduction, claiming she’s not getting proper prenatal care.

A message left with the public defender’s office hasn’t been returned.

