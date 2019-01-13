SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Winners of the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California: Film: “Roma” Actor: Christian Bale, “Vice” Actress: TIE, Glenn Close, “The Wife” and…
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Winners of the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:
Film: “Roma”
Actor: Christian Bale, “Vice”
Actress: TIE, Glenn Close, “The Wife” and Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Young actor:/actress: Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”
Acting ensemble: “The Favourite”
Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Original screenplay: Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”
Adapted screenplay: Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Production design: “Black Panther”
Editing: “First Man”
Costume design: “Black Panther”
Hair and makeup: “Vice”
Visual effects: “Black Panther”
Animated feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Action movie: “Mission Impossible: Fallout”
Comedy: “Crazy Rich Asians”
Actor, comedy: Christian Bale, “Vice”
Actress, comedy: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Sci-fi or horror: “A Quiet Place”
Foreign language: “Roma”
Song: “Shallow,” ”A Star Is Born”
Score: “First Man,” Justin Hurwitz
Drama series: “The Americans”
Actor, drama series: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Actress, drama series: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Supporting actor, drama series: Noah Emmerich, “The Americans”
Supporting actress, drama series: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Comedy series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Actor, comedy series: Bill Hader, “Barry”
Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Supporting actor, comedy series: Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Supporting actress, comedy series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Limited series: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
TV movie: “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Actress in a TV movie or limited series: TIE: Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” and Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Animated series: “BoJack Horseman”
