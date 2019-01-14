Wife charged with murder in death of Army soldier-husband

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Michigan soldier on leave during the holidays was killed in a murder plot hatched by the victim’s wife and another soldier. Kemia Hassel and Jeremy Cuellar…

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Michigan soldier on leave during the holidays was killed in a murder plot hatched by the victim’s wife and another soldier.

Kemia Hassel and Jeremy Cuellar were charged with murder Monday in Berrien County. Prosecutor Mike Sepic (SEP’-ik) says they’re active duty soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia and were having an extramarital affair.

Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III was killed on New Year’s Eve after bringing food to his wife from a family gathering. The 23-year-old Hassel was a native of the Benton Harbor area. He also was stationed at Fort Stewart and had a 1-year-old son with his wife.

Cuellar is accused of ambushing and shooting Hassel. He’s in custody in Liberty County, Georgia. It wasn’t known if Cuellar and Kemia Hassel have attorneys yet.

