White House names scaled-back delegation for Swiss forum

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 9:18 am 01/15/2019 09:18am
President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd after speaking at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has named the members of a scaled-back delegation that will represent the Trump administration next week at an annual economic conference in Switzerland.

President Donald Trump had planned to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, but canceled his trip because of the partial government shutdown.

The White House said Tuesday that a smaller delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) will still attend. Joining Mnuchin will be Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Dropped from the delegation are the labor, transportation and homeland security secretaries, and the small business administrator.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner — both senior White House advisers — also are no longer attending the forum.

