202.5
Home » National News » Video shows Milwaukee bus…

Video shows Milwaukee bus driver rescuing young child

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 3:31 pm 01/10/2019 03:31pm
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say an alert Milwaukee bus driver rescued a young child found wandering barefoot on a freeway overpass in frigid temperatures.

The Milwaukee County Transit System says the boy was less than a year old and wearing only a diaper and a onesie when bus driver Irena Ivic spotted him on Dec. 22. Security video shows the boy toddling down the overpass.

The video later shows Ivic stopping her bus, running across the street, picking up the crying child and carrying him to the bus.

As Ivic called for help, a passenger gave up her coat to keep the boy warm before police and firefighters arrived. Authorities say the child was cold and frightened, but otherwise OK.

Police say the child had been left outside by his mother who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500