Victims of mass shootings at church, synagogue meet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Members of a congregation from a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 died in a mass shooting by an anti-Semitic gunman last fall have traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to worship with members of the church where nine black worshippers died in 2015 at the hands of a white supremacist.

The Post and Courier reports that members of the New Light Congregation of the Tree of Life synagogue and members of the Emanuel AME Church worshipped together Friday and Sunday in Charleston.

The Pittsburgh group came to Charleston for the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend for a show of unity and celebration.

