202
Home » National News » 'VH1 Trailblazer Honors' celebrates…

‘VH1 Trailblazer Honors’ celebrates director Ava DuVernay

By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 8:49 am 01/28/2019 08:49am
Share
FILE- In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo filmmaker Ava DuVernay addresses the audience during the 2018 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. “VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will pay tribute to Academy Award-nominated director DuVernay to kick off Women’s History Month. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FIle)

NEW YORK (AP) — “VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will pay tribute to Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay to kick off Women’s History Month.

The 46-year-old’s screenwriter includes the films “Selma,” ”13TH” and “A Wrinkle In Time.” The 2018 fantasy movie made her the highest-grossing female black director in domestic box office history.

DuVernay is a member of the board of Sundance Institute. She’s working on her next project, “Central Park Five,” and is overseeing production of her TV series “Queen Sugar.”

“VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will air March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500