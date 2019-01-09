202.5
Home » National News » US officials declare end…

US officials declare end to outbreak from romaine lettuce

By The Associated Press January 9, 2019 5:22 pm 01/09/2019 05:22pm
2 Shares
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2007 file photo, a worker harvests romaine lettuce in Salinas, Calif. U.S. health officials are declaring an end to a food poisoning outbreak blamed on romaine lettuce from California. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are declaring an end to a food poisoning outbreak blamed on romaine lettuce from California.

From October to December, the E. coli outbreak sickened 62 people in 16 states. No one died, but 25 people were hospitalized. Illnesses were also reported in Canada.

Investigators concluded that romaine lettuce grown in central and northern California was the likely source. They found the same bacteria strain in a reservoir at a farm in Santa Barbara County.

Officials said Wednesday that no new illnesses have been reported for a month, and lettuce from the area is no longer in stores or restaurants. Romaine harvesting has since shifted to winter growing areas, primarily Arizona, Florida, Mexico and California’s Imperial Valley.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Health & Fitness News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500