US confirms death of militant involved in USS Cole bombing

By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 3:15 pm 01/06/2019 03:15pm
This photo provided by the FBI shows Jamal al-Badawi. An American military spokesman says a U.S. airstrike in Yemen targeted al-Badawi, an al-Qaida operative accused of involvement in the Oct. 12, 2000 attack on the USS Cole that killed 17 sailors. The spokesman, Navy Capt. William Urban at U.S. Central Command headquarters, said Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 that the Jan. 1 airstrike targeted Jamal al-Badawi. Urban said U.S. forces are attempting to confirm his death.(FBI via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military spokesman confirms that an American airstrike killed an al-Qaida operative accused of involvement in the attack nearly two decades ago on the USS Cole that killed 17 sailors.

The man targeted, Jamal al-Badawi, was wanted for his role in the attack on Oct. 12, 2000.

The spokesman for U.S. Central Command, Navy Capt. William Urban, says the military has confirmed through “a deliberate assessment process” that al-Badawi was killed on Jan. 1 in the strike east of Sanaa, the Yemeni capital.

President Donald Trump tweets that “Our GREAT MILITARY has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole.”

The Cole was attacked by suicide bombers in an explosives-laden boat while refueling at the Yemeni port of Aden.

