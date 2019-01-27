Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER WALL-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump skeptical about a deal on border wall WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the odds that congressional negotiators will craft a deal to end his border wall standoff…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the odds that congressional negotiators will craft a deal to end his border wall standoff with Congress are “less than 50-50.”

Trump told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday that he doesn’t think the negotiators will strike a deal that he’d accept. He pledged to build a wall anyway using his executive powers to declare a national emergency if necessary.

Trump also doubts he’d be willing to accept less than $5.7 billion to build a barrier on the southern border.

He also told the newspaper that he probably wouldn’t be willing to exchange funds for a wall for broad immigration reform.

When asked if he would agree to citizenship for immigrants who were illegally brought into the U.S. as children, he replied, “I doubt it.”

BRAZIL-DAM COLLAPSE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brazil seeks dam collapse victims; toll at 58

BRUMADINHO, Brazil (AP) — The Civil Defense office in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has raised the number of confirmed deaths in a dam collapse to 58.

More than 300 people are still missing after iron ore waste from a mine that flooded the southeastern city of Brumadinho on Friday.

Brazilian officials resumed the search the missing Sunday after briefly suspending it amid fears that a second dam was at risk of breach.

Rescue workers say areas of water-soaked mud appear to be drying out, which could help firefighters get to areas previously unreachable. The death toll is expected to rise.

TRUMP ROLLBACKS-INDUSTRY SAVINGS

Trump rollbacks for fossil fuel industries carry steep cost

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — As President Donald Trump rolls back rules on the energy sector, government projections show the savings reaped by companies will come at a steep cost.

An Associated Press review of rules targeted under Trump identified up to $11.6 billion in future savings for companies engaged with fossil fuels. Billions more could come from a freeze in vehicle efficiency standards that’s expected to boost fuel consumption.

The trade-off is more premature deaths from air pollution, a jump in climate-warming emissions and more severe derailments of trains carrying fuels.

AP’s tally was derived from projections required under executive order. Of 11 rule changes AP examined, five are pending.

The rules were crafted in response to climate change, the disastrous Gulf of Mexico oil spill, coal ash releases and fuel train explosions.

PHILIPPINES-CHURCH ATTACK

Duterte to visit site of bombings that killed at least 20

JOLO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his top security officials are scheduled to visit the southern Philippines where suspected Islamic militants bombed a Catholic cathedral during Sunday Mass, killing at least 20 people.

Duterte’s office vowed earlier to “pursue to the ends of the earth” the perpetrators of the attack. The president and defense, military and police officials were to visit the scene and meet survivors Monday.

The attack occurred in the provincial capital of Jolo island, which has long been troubled by Abu Sayyaf militants, who have carried out years of bombings, kidnappings and beheadings and have aligned themselves with the Islamic State group.

The SITE Intelligence monitoring group said an IS communique claimed two of its suicide bombers carried out the attack. The claim could not be independently verified.

LOUISIANA SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sheriff to return shooting suspect to Louisiana

GONZALES, La. (AP) — Drops of blood trailed out to the front steps from the trailer where Keith and Elizabeth Theriot were shot in Louisiana. In the bedroom of the home, blood-soaked pillows were strewn on the bed, and patches of what appeared to be dried blood were on the floor.

Authorities say 21-year-old Dakota Theriot shot and killed three people in Louisiana’s Livingston Parish before driving to neighboring Ascension Parish and shooting his parents, Keith and Elizabeth. Authorities say the man was dating — was arrested Sunday when he showed up with a gun at his grandmother’s house in Virginia.

Kim Mincks lived in the trailer and was friends with the Theriots. Mincks was in another room at the opposite end of the trailer when the shooting happened but didn’t hear anything. She says law enforcement officers came into her room Saturday morning and woke her.

She recalls them saying “something terrible happened here” and “get up, get dressed and walk outside.”

SAG AWARDS-THE LATEST

The Latest: ‘Black Panther’ wins film cast SAG Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Black Panther” is the winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award for drama film cast.

It is the second award the Marvel Comics superhero film won on Sunday; it also won the best stunt ensemble award before the SAG Awards ceremony began.

Chadwick Boseman thanked his fellow actors and executives who made the film.

The actor, who plays the Black Panther in the groundbreaking superhero flick, said many of the cast understood what it meant to be a black actor on the film and creating “a world we wanted to see.”

BREXIT

UK PM May faces bruising week with Brexit challenges

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May faces another bruising week in Parliament, with lawmakers planning to challenge her minority Conservative government for control of Britain’s uncertain Brexit policy.

The political jockeying escalated Sunday ahead of Parliament’s plan to consider amendments designed to alter Brexit’s course.

The final lineup of amendments to be voted on will not be announced until Tuesday, hours before the latest Brexit debate and voting begins.

Several amendments are designed to delay Britain’s planned March 29 exit from the European Union or make a “no-deal” Brexit impossible.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said Sunday that her party would back the movement to delay Brexit.

May’s Brexit divorce plan was soundly rejected by Parliament two weeks ago. She is scrambling to gain more backing.

ELECTION 2020-SCHULTZ

Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid

SEATTLE (AP) — For a businessman who has given about $150,000 to Democratic campaigns, former Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz is generating tepid — or even hostile — responses within the party as he weighs a presidential bid.

That’s partly because reports have suggested he’s considering running as an independent, a prospect that many worry could draw support from the eventual Democratic nominee and hand President Donald Trump another four years in office.

The 65-year-old Seattle billionaire launches a tour Monday to promote his latest book, “From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America.” He has stops in New York; Tempe, Arizona; Seattle; and San Francisco — but no dates for the early voting states of Iowa or New Hampshire.

His office did not respond to an email seeking comment.

MEDIA-BROKAW

Brokaw says he feels terrible commentary offended Hispanics

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s Tom Brokaw says he feels terrible that he offended some Hispanics with his comments on “Meet the Press” Sunday that Hispanics should work harder at assimilation.

The former “NBC Nightly News” anchor tweeted in response to a social media backlash to the comments earlier in the day.

Brokaw said during a discussion about the proposed border wall that a lot of Republicans fear that Hispanics will all be Democrats. He also said that he hears people say, when he pushes them harder, that “I don’t know whether I want brown grandbabies.”

Journalist Julio Ricardo Varela, founder of the Latino Rebels web site, said on Twitter that Brokaw’s comments were factually incorrect and xenophobic.

AP-LT-VENEZUELA-POLITICAL-CRISIS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Opposition leader urges more Venezuela protests

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Venezuelan opposition leader who is challenging socialist President Nicolas Maduro’s legitimacy as the country’s leader is calling on people to take to the streets again.

In a live broadcast Sunday evening, congress president Juan Guaido urged Venezuelans to participate in two new mobilizations in the coming week.

He says that at midday Wednesday people should exit their homes, offices or wherever they may be to participate in peaceful two-hour protests. For Saturday he is asking supporters to hold mass demonstrations in “every corner of Venezuela” and around the globe.

Guaido says the Saturday protest is timed to coincide with a European Union deadline for Maduro to call new elections.

Guaido proclaimed himself interim president Wednesday, contending Venezuela’s constitution entitles him to serve as chief of state because Maduro’s new term is illegitimate. The U.S. and many other nations argue that Maduro’s re-election last May was invalid because his strongest opponents were barred from running.

