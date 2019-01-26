Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-CONSERVATIVE BACKLASH Conservatives say Trump caved, but confident he’ll get wall WASHINGTON (AP) — No retreat, no surrender is how President Donald Trump frames his decision to temporarily reopen the government while still pursuing a…

WASHINGTON (AP) — No retreat, no surrender is how President Donald Trump frames his decision to temporarily reopen the government while still pursuing a border wall deal.

Some of his conservative backers have a different take, using words like “pathetic” and “wimp.”

Other Trump supporters seem willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt, while insisting that any ultimate government funding deal the president signs must include money for a wall.

Trump defended himself Saturday from the conservative backlash to his decision to end the 35-day partial government shutdown without money for his promised border wall.

He says if he doesn’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will shut down again on Feb. 15 or he will use his executive authority to address problems on the southern U.S. border.

The Latest: Report says children fled from shooting scene

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A neighbor who lives near the house where three people were killed Saturday morning in Louisiana says two young children from the house ran to her home to ask for help after the shooting.

Charlenne Bordelon tells The Advocate newspaper that the children were at home at the time of the shooting that took place in Livingston Parish but were not injured. She says they are both under the age of 8.

Authorities in Louisiana say separate but related shootings Saturday in Livingston and Ascension parishes have left five people dead. They’ve identified 21-year-old Dakota Theriot as the suspect and are actively searching for him.

Bordelon says Theriot was the older daughter’s boyfriend and that he’d recently moved in with the family but she did not know him.

The Latest: 19 dead, 48 hurt in bomb attack in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine national police chief says two bombs that exploded during a Sunday Mass at a cathedral on southern Jolo Island have killed at least 19 people and wounded nearly 50.

Oscar Albayalde gave the latest casualty figures as military and police are responding to the blasts targeting the Jolo cathedral.

Security officials say the first bomb went off in or near the cathedral during Mass, followed by a second blast outside the compound as government forces were arriving in the area.

Jolo Island has long been troubled by the presence of Abu Sayyaf militants, who are blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization because of bombings, kidnappings and beheadings.

The Latest: Venezuelan military attache breaks with Maduro

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A man identifying himself as Venezuela’s military attache in Washington has broken with Nicolas Maduro and says he now will report to an opposition leader trying to wrest control of the government.

In a video published Saturday, Col. Jose Luis Silva called on other members of the military to join him in defecting from Maduro’s government, saying they need to avoid “attacking” protesters whose only aim is to feed themselves.

“The armed forces have a fundamental role to play in the restoration of democracy,” Silva said in the video which he said was shot at his office in the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, sitting in front of the nation’s red, blue and yellow flag.

Venezuela’s top commanders have pledged loyalty to Maduro’s government in the days since National Assembly President Juan Guaido declared himself interim leader with the aim of calling new elections in accordance with the constitution.

But support for Maduro’s rule is weaker among the rank and file, whose households are suffering from widespread shortages and hyperinflation like their civilian counterparts. Last week, a small National Guard unit stole a stockpile of weapons in what it said was an attempt to oust Maduro. The uprising was quelled and 25 guardsmen arrested.

In Trump ally Stone’s case, Mueller finds crime in cover-up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone may be accused of lying and tampering with witnesses, but it’s equally notable what he’s not charged with: colluding with the Kremlin in a grand conspiracy to help Trump win the presidency in 2016.

Stone’s case is the latest in a series brought by special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL’-ur) to focus on cover-ups but lay out no underlying crime. One by one, Trump aides have been accused of lying to investigators or encouraging others to do about Russia-related contacts during the campaign and transition period.

Mueller may well have evidence of criminal coordination between Trump associates and Russia that he has yet to reveal. But so far, he’s focused repeatedly on those he believes have tried to throw investigators off the trail.

12 immigrant workers at Trump golf course fired, lawyer says

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a dozen workers at one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs in New York who are in the United States illegally says they were fired this month even though managers knew of their illegal status years ago.

Anibal Romero says a dozen such workers at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County were brought into a room one by one Jan. 18 and fired. He says many had worked there for years.

The firings come after workers at another Trump club in New Jersey came forward last month about managers hiring them even though they knew they were in the country illegally.

The crackdown at the New York club was first reported by The Washington Post.

A message seeking comment was left with the Trump Organization.

The Latest: Death toll in mine disaster increases to 40

BRUMADINHO, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say at least 40 people have died from a dam collapse in Southeastern Brazil, and the death toll is expected to rise.

Officials from the Minas Gerais fire department released the latest number on Saturday night after a full day of searching by rescuers digging through feet (meters) of mud in intermittent rains.

Searches were suspended at nightfall and expected to begin again at 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Estimates of those still missing ranged between 200 and 300.

The collapse of the dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale happened Friday in the early afternoon when many employees were eating lunch. The cafeteria was completely buried and rescuers have not yet been able to access it.

APNewsBreak: Undercover agents target cybersecurity watchdog

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has found that researchers who reported the role of Israeli spyware in the targeting of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s inner circle are in turn being targeted by international undercover operatives.

Twice in the past two months men masquerading as socially conscious investors have lured members of the Citizen Lab internet watchdog group to meetings at luxury hotels to quiz them for hours about their work exposing Israeli surveillance.

Citizen Lab Director Ron Deibert on Friday described the stunts as “a new low.”

Who these operatives are working for remains a riddle, but their tactics recall those of private investigators who assume elaborate false identities to gather intelligence or compromising material on critics of powerful figures in government or business.

As government reopens, economy likely to resume solid pace

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. economy will likely resume its steady growth now that the government has reopened, though economists say some scars — for the nation and for federal workers — will take time to heal.

Most analysts estimate that the partial shutdown shaved a few tenths of a percentage point from annual economic growth in the first three months of 2019. They say growth should rebound, though some of the money federal workers and contractors didn’t spend in the past five weeks will never be made up. Many federal workers had to visit food banks, and air travel at major hubs was disrupted.

President Donald Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks after having forced the shutdown in hopes of securing billions for a wall on the Mexico border.

Cubans inaugurate first new Catholic church in decades

SANDINO, Cuba (AP) — The first new Roman Catholic church to be completed in Cuba since the country’s 1959 socialist revolution was inaugurated with the aid of a Florida congregation Saturday, in a ceremony that observers called a hopeful sign amid international tensions.

The Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the western town of Sandino is one of three Catholic churches authorized by Cuba as part of a warming between the Vatican and the island’s Communist government.

It is the first to be finished, thanks in large part to financial aid from the members of St. Lawrence Church in Tampa, Florida. Tensions between Cuba and the U.S. have risen in recent weeks as the Trump administration has threatened new sanctions on Cuba and its ally Venezuela.

