Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST The Latest: Government employees are asked to return to work WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are being asked to return to work and “reopen offices in a prompt…

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Government employees are asked to return to work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are being asked to return to work and “reopen offices in a prompt and orderly manner” following the end of a 35-day government shutdown.

The Office of Management and Budget sent a memo late Friday to the heads of shuttered departments and agencies after President Donald Trump signed a bill that temporarily reopens the federal government for three weeks.

The memo says the office appreciates “cooperation and efforts during this difficult period.”

Trump backed down from his demand that Congress provide more border wall money before federal agencies get back to work. But he warns that the government could shut down again “if we don’t get a fair deal from Congress.”

The agreement to open the government came as about 800,000 federal employees missed their second consecutive paycheck.

BRAZIL-DAM COLLAPSE-THE LATEST

The Latest: 7 bodies recovered after Brazil mine collapse

SAO PAULO (AP) — The governor’s office in Minas Gerais state says seven bodies have been recovered after a dam that held back mining waste collapsed in Brazil.

Authorities have said as many as 200 are missing. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway on Friday.

Parts of the city of Brumadinho were evacuated and firefighters rescued people by helicopter and ground vehicles. Local television channel TV Record showed a helicopter hovering inches off the ground as it pulled people covered in mud out of the waste.

Photos showed rooftops poking above an extensive field of the mud, which also cut off roads. The flow of waste reached the nearby community of Vila Ferteco and an administrative office for Brazilian mining company Vale SA, where employees were present.

BC-CYBERSECURITY-UNDERCOVER OPERATIVES

APNewsBreak: Undercover agents target cybersecurity watchdog

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has found that researchers who reported the role of Israeli spyware in the targeting of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s inner circle are in turn being targeted by international undercover operatives.

Twice in the past two months men masquerading as socially conscious investors have lured members of the Citizen Lab internet watchdog group to meetings at luxury hotels to quiz them for hours about their work exposing Israeli surveillance.

Citizen Lab Director Ron Deibert on Friday described the stunts as “a new low.”

Who these operatives are working for remains a riddle, but their tactics recall those of private investigators who assume elaborate false identities to gather intelligence or compromising material on critics of powerful figures in government or business.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Roger Stone set to be arraigned Tuesday in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone will be arraigned in Washington, D.C., next week.

He was arrested Friday at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Stone has been charged with witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress in the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Prosecutors say he lied about his pursuit of hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The U.S. says the emails were hacked by Russian intelligence officers.

Stone appeared before a judge in Florida on Friday and was released on bond. His case will now be transferred to Washington. His arraignment is set for Tuesday morning.

Stone has maintained his innocence and has said he’ll plead not guilty.

He’s the sixth Trump associate charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and possible coordination with Russian efforts to sway the 2016 election.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Maduro sending minister to UN council meeting

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Venezuelan government led by Nicolas Maduro says it’s sending Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to New York to speak at a U.N. Security Council meeting Saturday called by the United States on the crisis in Venezuela. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to address the meeting.

The United States dropped its recognition of President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday and instead recognized National Assembly President Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s leader after he proclaimed himself interim president during a massive opposition rally.

Venezuela’s U.N. Mission sent a letter Friday to Dominican Republic Ambassador Jose Singer, whose country holds the council president, asking that Montserrat be added to the list of speakers Saturday in accordance with council rules.

The mission’s request could be challenged, but well-informed Security Council diplomats said it was unlikely. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

By Edith M. Lederer

OFFICER KILLED-ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Officer charged after ‘thorough’ investigation

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say the charges against an officer in the shooting death of a colleague follow a promise the police chief made to the victim’s family.

The St. Louis prosecutor on Friday charged 29-year-old officer Nathaniel Hendren with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old officer Katlyn Alix.

A probable cause statement says Hendren and Alix were playing with a gun early Thursday, pointing and shooting at each other with one round in the cylinder. The gun discharged, striking Alix in the chest. She died at a hospital.

A police statement says chief John Hayden promised Alix’s family a “thorough and competent” investigation, which resulted in the charge against Hendren.

MEASLES OUTBREAK

Officials: 30 measles cases in western Washington outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Health officials say the number of confirmed cases of measles in western Washington has grown to 30, with nine more cases suspected.

Clark County Public Health said Friday that 29 of the cases are in southwest Washington and one confirmed case is in King County, which is home to Seattle.

The majority of the cases involve children younger than 10.

Officials say 26 of the patients were not vaccinated against the highly contagious disease and in four cases it’s unclear whether the person was vaccinated.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can remain in the air for up to two hours in an isolated space.

The full vaccine is 97 percent effective and provides immunity for life.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.