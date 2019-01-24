Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST The Latest: Pelosi rejects ‘big down payment’ for Trump wall WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the idea of providing “some big down payment” for President Donald Trump’s border…

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pelosi rejects ‘big down payment’ for Trump wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the idea of providing “some big down payment” for President Donald Trump’s border wall as part of a solution to the partial government shutdown.

Pelosi on Thursday spoke after Trump suggested a “reasonable” installment on such a barrier might be a way to solve the impasse. She suggested the idea was not a serious one.

She told reporters: “I hope that doesn’t mean some big down payment.” She said, “That is not a reasonable agreement between the senators.”

Asked whether she knows the size of a down payment that Trump might find reasonable, Pelosi replied, “I don’t know if he knows what he’s talking about.”

The Senate earlier Thursday rejected dueling Republican and Democratic measures to end the 34-day partial government shutdown.

UNITED STATES-VENEZUELA

US faces tough choices as it weighs next moves on Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says “all options are on the table” as the U.S. seeks to push Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to give up power. But the reality is much more complicated.

The U.S. still has tools to apply pressure on Maduro, even after years of tough rhetoric and increasing sanctions.

But further targeted measures may do little to hurt the already-reeling South American country and a major step like halting Venezuelan oil imports might hurt the American economy and even raise gas prices.

The most extreme step, direct military action, appears not to be under consideration, at least for now.

IRAN-JOURNALIST DETAINED

APNewsBreak: Iranian TV anchor says US jailed her as warning

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iranian television anchorwoman says she believes the U.S. government jailed her as a witness as a warning to “watch your step.”

Marzieh Hashemi (mahr-zee-AH’ hah-SHEHM’-ee) told The Associated Press on Thursday that she suspects she was jailed because of her work as a journalist and her beliefs. But she says she won’t be intimidated.

Hashemi was released Wednesday from jail in Washington after being detained for 10 days as a material witness in an ongoing grand jury investigation.

Hashemi was born in New Orleans and works for the Press TV network’s English-language service. She was detained by the FBI last week in St. Louis, Missouri, and transported to Washington.

She said the case isn’t related to terrorism and has to do with her job and where she lives.

BANK-SHOOTING-FLORIDA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police: Xaver had dreams of hurting students

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — A northern Indiana police department has released a 2014 incident report in which Florida bank shooting suspect Zephen Xaver, then 16, said he had dreams of hurting other students in a classroom.

The report released Thursday night by the Bremen Police Department says Bremen High School Principal Bruce Jennings contacted police on Feb. 20, 2014, after Xaver, then a student, reported having such a dream a previous night and again during a nap he took at school. The report says Xaver’s mother agreed to take him to a behavioral health center, and police took no further action.

Police also released log entries of further incidents involving Xaver, including one in March 2017 in which Michigan State Police advised that a girl was receiving messages from Xaver that he was “possibly thinking of suicide by cop and taking hostages.”

UNITED STATES-MEXICO-ASYLUM

Official: Asylum seekers to wait in Mexico as soon as Friday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. official says the Trump administration will force asylum seekers in San Diego to wait in Mexico starting as soon as Friday while their cases wind through U.S. courts.

If it survives an anticipated legal challenge, it would be one of the most significant changes to the U.S. immigration system of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The official said Thursday that the changes are set to start at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, the nation’s busiest. The official is familiar with the plan but spoke on condition of anonymity because it’s not yet final.

The plan calls for U.S. authorities to bus asylum seekers back and forth to the border for court hearings in downtown San Diego.

U.S. officials anticipate the San Diego crossing will eventually process more asylum claims than it does now.

FLORIDA ELECTION CHIEF-BLACKFACE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Florida gov: Elections chief regrets blackface

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new governor says he thought it best to accept his secretary of state’s resignation “and move on” after old photos of the elections chief in blackface surfaced.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday afternoon that he thinks Secretary of State Michael Ertel regrets his actions but he wants state officials “to be able to lead and not have these things swirling around them.”

Ertel resigned Thursday after a newspaper obtained photos of him wearing blackface while dressed as a Hurricane Katrina victim at a 2005 Halloween party.

DeSantis appointed Ertel secretary of state last month and says he thinks Ertel has “done a lot of good work.”

AP-US-SCI-HOT-YEAR

High heat but no record: 2018 was 4th warmest year on Earth

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new analysis shows that while Earth was a tad cooler last year than the last couple of years, it was still the fourth warmest year on record.

With the partial U.S. government shutdown, federal calculations for last year’s temperatures are delayed. But independent scientists at Berkeley Earth calculate it at 58.93 degrees (14.96 degrees Celsius).

That’s about 1.39 degrees (0.77 degrees Celsius) warmer than the average from 1951 to 1980.

Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather said it’s likely that other temperature measuring groups weigh in they will agree that it was the fourth hottest year since record-keeping started in 1850.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency has already calculated that it was the fourth warmest year.

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL-OPENING NIGHT

Sundance is a homecoming for Julianne Moore and husband

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The 2019 Sundance Film Festival has officially begun with the Thursday night premiere of “After the Wedding.” The film is an English-language remake of an Oscar-nominated Danish film starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams.

Moore’s husband, Bart Freundlich, wrote and directed the adaptation. He and Moore came to the festival together 22 years ago for the film “The Myth of Fingerprints,” before they were married or had kids. He says it made this experience something special.

The new take has one significant change from the original. Moore’s character was originally a man, but she suggested the gender flip to her husband.

BRYAN SINGER-ALLEGATIONS

Millennium Films backs Bryan Singer following allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — The film production company Millennium Films is staunchly supporting Bryan Singer following an expose that claimed the director has seduced and molested several underage men.

In a statement Thursday, Millennium Films chief executive Avi Lerner said he was going forward with a remake of the fantasy adventure “Red Sonja” with Singer attached to direct. Lerner dismissed the accusations as “fake news” and said that “in America people are innocent until proven guilty.”

An Atlantic article published Wednesday alleged a pattern of predatory behavior by Singer, including sex with a 15-year-old at a Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion in 1997.

Singer has denied the claims. He called the article a “homophobic smear piece” that was “conveniently timed” to take advantage of the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Cohen, Senate panel agree on Feb. 12 interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election have agreed on a Feb. 12 interview date.

Lanny Davis, Cohen’s lawyer, said Thursday night that the two sides had reached an agreement on a date for Cohen to testify following the Senate intelligence committee’s decision to subpoena him.

The development comes one day after Cohen postponed his public testimony to a House committee, citing ongoing cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and threats against his family.

Cohen, the president’s onetime fixer, is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in March.

Any interview with Cohen would almost certainly take place in private, in keeping with how the panel generally conducts Russia-related hearings.

