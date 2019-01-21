Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN Shutdown goes on as Trump offer doesn’t budge Democrats WASHINGTON (AP) — A weekend offer that President Donald Trump says is a compromise with Democrats doesn’t appear to be on track to ending…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A weekend offer that President Donald Trump says is a compromise with Democrats doesn’t appear to be on track to ending the partial government shutdown, now in Day 31.

Democrats haven’t changed their initial reaction to the offer, which was an outright rejection. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner says negotiations should start with reopening the government.

Trump offered on Saturday to temporarily extend protections for young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for $5.7 billion for his border wall.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer. In response, Trump tweeted Sunday that Pelosi is a “radical” and acting “irrationally.”

Some conservatives aren’t happy with Trump’s proposal either, likening it to “amnesty.” Trump denies that’s the case, noting the protections are temporary.

King holiday draws out Democratic presidential hopefuls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As Americans commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s contributions to the nation, Democratic presidential hopefuls are fanning out across the country to honor the civil rights leader.

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California used the holiday to announce she’s running for president.

Two other senators expected to seek the White House, New Jersey’s Cory Booker and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders, are attending a rally observing King’s birthday in Columbia, South Carolina.

In Washington, former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg are set to speak at a King holiday event. Both are weighing presidential bids.

Two Democrats who have already taken a first step toward a presidential campaign, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, are appearing at King-centered events.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Giuliani clarifies comments about Trump Tower Moscow project

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is clarifying comments he made about discussions between Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen and then-candidate Trump about a real estate project in Moscow.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 by saying he had abandoned the project in January 2016 even though prosecutors say he actually pursued it into June.

Giuliani suggested in a TV interview Sunday that Trump remembers conversations with Cohen about the project “up to as far as October, November.” That would’ve extended the timeline for negotiations significantly.

Giuliani said Monday in a three-sentence statement that his comments didn’t represent the actual timing or circumstances of any discussions. He said his comments were “hypothetical” and “not based on conversations” he had with the president.

NEVADA HOMICIDES

Man linked to 4 killings suspected of being in US illegally

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Authorities investigating four recent Nevada killings say murder charges are pending against a man suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

Nineteen-year-old Wilbur Martinez-Guzman was arrested Saturday in Carson City and is being held on burglary and other charges.

Authorities say they expect to file murder charges soon.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says federal immigration authorities told his office Martinez-Guzman had lived in Carson City about a year and was in the country illegally.

Furlong said Monday he didn’t know where Martinez-Guzman is originally from. He doesn’t yet have an attorney.

A 56-year-old woman was found dead Jan. 10 in her Gardnerville Ranchos home, and a 74-year-old woman was found dead in her nearby home Jan. 13. An elderly couple was found dead in their Reno home Wednesday.

WINTER WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: New York City airport faces wind disruptions

Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph (64 kph) have caused flight disruptions at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey warned passengers Monday evening to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The alert came as the National Weather Service said 25 to 30 mph (40 to 48 kph) winds were expected to decrease to 14 to 19 mph after midnight.

High winds and near single-digit temperatures led weather officials to warn that temperatures overnight would feel as low as 10 degrees (23 Celsius) below zero.

Meanwhile, police in the upstate New York village of Scotia say 70-year-old Frank Demasi died after suffering a heart attack while shoveling snow. Village snow removal crews found him by his home Monday morning. The death toll from the weekend’s storm is at least seven.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Group in video threatens action in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A group of unidentified men saying they are friends of the Venezuelan military appears in a video saying they are preparing an advance into Venezuela to help unseat embattled President Nicolas Maduro and restore democracy.

The video was released in Colombia hours after Venezuela’s socialist government announced it had arrested 27 National Guard soldiers for allegedly launching an uprising against Maduro.

The video was played late Monday on NTN-TV in Colombia’s capital and shows roughly two dozen men wearing combat fatigues, but unarmed. The Associated Press could not independently verify where the soldiers were located or their identities.

A leader of the group says they are responding to Juan Guaido, the new head of Venezuelan’s opposition-controlled congress who has been urging Venezuelans and theirs armed forces to remove Maduro from power.

Guaido is calling for nationwide demonstrations to be held Wednesday — which is when the soldiers say they will be taking action.

ELECTION 2020-KAMALA HARRIS

Kamala Harris jumps into presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kamala (KAH’mah-lah) Harris is running for president.

The California Democrat tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she’s entering the increasingly crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. If successful, she’d be the country’s second African-American president and the first woman to hold the office.

Harris is a daughter of immigrant parents who grew up in Oakland, California. She’s portraying herself in a campaign video as a fighter for justice, decency and equality — values she says are “all on the line.”

Harris is a first-term senator and former California attorney general known for her rigorous questioning of President Donald Trump’s nominees. She’s 54.

She launches her bid as the nation observes what would have been the 90th birthday of the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brexit: EU official welcomes scrapping of fee

LONDON (AP) — The European Parliament’s chief Brexit official has welcomed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to scrap the 65 pound ($84) fee that the EU citizens living in Britain would have to pay to get settled status after Brexit.

Guy Verhofstadt, the head of the EU Parliament Brexit steering group, said it had been a “key demand” for the EU legislature all along.

He said he hoped the speech of May would now set off “cross-party cooperation.” He expressed hope “consultations will really start now, leading to the closest possible EU-U.K. future relationship.”

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-SAFETY NET

For the poor, the safety net in a shutdown doesn’t feel safe

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history stretches into a fifth week, America’s safety net no longer feels so safe.

Millions of low-income Americans who rely on food and rental assistance are becoming increasingly worried vital federal programs designed to prevent them from falling through the cracks will disappear if the political stalemate in Washington continues.

Doris Cochran is a disabled mother of two young boys living in subsidized housing in Arlington, Virginia. She’s stockpiling canned foods to try to make sure her family won’t go hungry if her food stamps run out. She says she just doesn’t know “what’s going to happen” and that’s what scares her the most.

President Donald Trump’s administration in recent weeks has scrambled to restore some services across the government.

