Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it’s “a very sad day for journalism, but a great day for our Country!” after the special counsel’s office disputed the accuracy of a BuzzFeed News story about the president.

A spokesman for special counsel Robert Mueller’s office issued an extraordinary and unprecedented statement on Friday night characterizing as “not accurate” a BuzzFeed story that said Trump had directed his former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Moscow. The statement didn’t cite any specific errors.

BuzzFeed says it stands by its reporting but is “working to determine what exactly” Mueller’s office is disputing.

Some senior Democrats had said that if the BuzzFeed report was confirmed, Trump’s actions could rise to the level of impeachment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is brushing off concerns that the ongoing partial government shutdown will have long-term negative impact on the economy.

Kudlow tells reporters at the White House Friday that the hardship federal workers are experiencing is surely “a bad thing,” but that he expects the economy to bounce back quickly once the shutdown is over.

Kudlow says: “This stuff going on now is temporary” and is predicting, “the recovery will be almost immediate.”

He adds that, when the government re-opens, “the switch will turn and you won’t even hardly know it happened.”

Kevin Hassett, the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, had said earlier this week that the shutdown is slowing growth more than predicted.

CHICAGO (AP) — Laquan McDonald’s great-uncle says that although it’s a partial victory that the former Chicago police officer who killed the black teen received any prison time, it’s still a sad day for the country and its justice system.

The Rev. Marvin Hunter said Friday after Jason Van Dyke was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison that the case sends a “strong message” to other police officers that they can and will go to jail if they’re caught lying or breaking the law.

However, Hunter says Van Dyke “clearly committed murder” and that footage of him shooting McDonald 16 times has been shown all over the world. He says anyone with a conscience knows it was murder and that legal changes are needed.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each shot.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising protesters demonstrating against abortion rights that he will veto any bill that “weakens the protection of human life.”

Trump spoke via video Friday to participants in this year’s March for Life on the National Mall.

The first march took place on the west steps of the Capitol in January 1974, the year after the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade. Thousands braved the cold to attend Friday’s event.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the event, listed actions the administration has taken over the past two years to deter abortions.

Trump noted that the administration has ensured foreign aid doesn’t flow to organizations that promote abortion. Pence credited Trump with nominating conservative judges to the federal bench.

WASHINGTON (AP) — According to partially unsealed federal court documents, a prominent American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television who has been jailed in the U.S. has not been accused of any crime.

Marzieh Hashemi has been detained as a material witness, though it’s unclear for which case. She has appeared twice before a U.S. District Court judge, according to an order Friday to partially unseal information about her case.

She was detained by federal agents on Sunday in St. Louis and transported to Washington and has been in custody since then. Officials said she was expected to be released immediately after her testimony is completed, but it’s not clear when that would be.

Federal law allows judges to order witnesses to be detained if the government can prove their testimony has extraordinary value for a criminal case and that they would be a flight risk and unlikely to respond to a subpoena.

Hashemi worked for the Press TV network’s English-language service. Her son says she was detained by federal agents on Sunday in St. Louis, where she had filmed a Black Lives Matter documentary after visiting relatives in the New Orleans area.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Photos and video taken by an animal welfare activists at a recent trophy hunting convention show an array of products crafted from the body parts of threatened big-game animals, including boots, chaps, belts and furniture labeled as elephant leather.

Vendors at the Safari Club International event held last week in Reno, Nevada, were also recorded hawking African vacations to shoot captive-bred lions raised in pens. The club has previously said it wouldn’t allow the sale of so-called canned hunts.

The hidden camera footage was released Friday by the Humane Society of the United States. Both federal and state laws restrict the commercial sale of hides from African elephants, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

A Safari Club spokeswoman did not respond to messages seeking comment.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Here comes a total lunar eclipse and supermoon, all wrapped into one.

The moon, Earth and sun will line up this weekend for the only total lunar eclipse this year and next. At the same time, the moon will be ever so closer to Earth and appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual — a supermoon.

The eclipse starts Sunday night or early Monday, depending on location. Totality — when Earth’s shadow completely blankets the moon — will last just over an hour. That’s when the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

If the skies are clear, the entire eclipse will be visible in North and South America and parts of Europe.

HALIEWA, Hawaii (AP) — Two shark researchers who came face-to-face with what could be one of the largest great whites ever recorded are using their encounter as an opportunity to push for legislation that would protect sharks in Hawaii.

Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher and conservationist, told The Associated Press that she encountered the 20-foot shark Tuesday near a dead sperm whale off Oahu.

The event was documented and shared by her fiancé and business partner Juan Oliphant on social media.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said it was aware of photos of the great white and that tiger sharks also have been feeding on the whale.

Oliphant, who photographed the now-viral images, said it’s unclear if the shark is the famed Deep Blue, believed to be the largest great white ever recorded.

Ramsey said she has been pushing for a bill that would ban the killing of sharks and rays in Hawaii for several years, and hopes this year the measure will actually become law.

NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple outlets have reported that Sony Music has dropped embattled R&B star R. Kelly from its roster.

The announcement comes two weeks after the popular documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” drew fresh attention to the sex abuse allegations against R. Kelly, which have dogged him most of his career. The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements have held protests, demanding his music be dropped from streaming services and beyond.

Representatives for Sony and RCA Records, where R. Kelly was signed to, didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion recently removed their duets with R. Kelly from streaming services and French rock band Phoenix apologized for collaborating with the singer in 2013.

R. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An official says that 20 people have been killed and 54 others badly burned in a huge fire that broke out at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico.

Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad told the Milenio television network that the figures were based on initial reports.

The pipeline apparently exploded hours after thieves drilled an illegal tap and locals approached to try to gather spilled fuel in buckets.

The massive fire occurred in a small town in the state of Hidalgo about 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of Mexico City.

Video from the scene earlier in the day showed what appeared to be gasoline spouting dozens of feet into the air.

