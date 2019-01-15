Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

BREXIT-THE LATEST The Latest: Macron tells Britain “good luck” with Brexit LONDON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is casting doubt on chances the European Union will renegotiate Britain’s exit deal after British lawmakers roundly…

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Macron tells Britain “good luck” with Brexit

LONDON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is casting doubt on chances the European Union will renegotiate Britain’s exit deal after British lawmakers roundly rejected the one their government reached with the EU.

Macron said Tuesday night: “I don’t really believe in this, because we already went as far as we could.” He spoke in Normandy soon after Parliament voted 432-202 against the proposed divorce deal.

He told British leaders to “figure it out yourselves” and wished them “good luck” in figuring out a way to leave the EU on March 29 without a clear plan.

Macron is a strong defender of the EU and has pushed for the bloc to maintain a tough and unified position on Brexit, in part to prevent other countries from following the U.K. out the door.

The French president predicted that Britain would ask for more time to negotiate. That would disrupt European Parliament elections in May, currently set to be the first without Britain’s participation since the 1970s.

Macron also said the 2016 Brexit referendum was “manipulated from the outside,” but didn’t elaborate.

SENATE-ATTORNEY GENERAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Graham says Barr will ‘do well’ in Senate vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee believes the president’s pick for attorney general will “do well” in a confirmation vote before the Senate.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he hopes his colleagues will vote to confirm William Barr based on his qualifications.

Barr served as attorney general in the early 1990s under President George H.W. Bush.

Graham says he believes Barr is “qualified by any reasonable standard.”

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Graham said he hopes Barr will pick up votes from Democrats.

He praised Democrats on the committee for asking “good questions” during Tuesday’s confirmation hearing, which lasted nearly nine hours.

KENYA-ATTACK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nairobi attack survivors reunite with families

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of people are reuniting with friends and family after being trapped for more than 12 hours in a hotel complex under attack in Kenya’s capital.

Survivor Lucy Wanjiru says she had been trying to flee when she saw a woman on the ground floor get shot. Wanjiru ended up in a washroom with several other scared people.

Her friend Cynthia Kibe stayed in contact with her by phone overnight.

Kibe says, “I think I panicked when she told me that the gunshots are next to her. I had to keep telling her ‘Just wait, help is on the way, they are almost there, they are almost there.’ And then at one point she was like, ‘Please tell me I am getting out of here alive’ and then it was just like my breaking point.”

ELECTION 2020-KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

Kirsten Gillibrand takes major step toward White House run

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has taken a major step toward announcing a presidential bid, saying she is launching an exploratory committee for a White House run.

The 52-year-old New York Democrat said Tuesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: “It’s an important first step and it’s one I am taking because I am going to run.”

Gillibrand joins what is expected to be a crowded primary field for the Democratic nomination that could include more than a dozen candidates. Already, Gillibrand has plans to travel to the leadoff caucus state of Iowa later this week.

She also has more than $10.5 million left over from her 2018 re-election campaign that she can use toward a presidential run.

AP-US-CONGRESS-STEVE-KING-THE-LATEST

The Latest: House approves measure rebuking Iowa Rep. King

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a Democratic measure disapproving of Republican Rep. Steve King’s comments about white supremacy.

The nine-term Iowa congressman was among those supporting the measure, which was approved, 424-1.

King says he agrees with South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn, the resolution’s sponsor, that white supremacy is an evil that cannot be ignored. King’s racist comments have been widely condemned by members of both parties in recent days.

King says the ideology of white supremacy “never shows up in my head” and that he does “not know how it could possibly come out of my mouth.”

Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois opposed the measure, saying the House should take the more serious step of censuring King for his “repugnant and racist behavior.”

Last week, King said in an interview, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

CONGRESS-STEVE KING-WHY NOW?

After years of King’s remarks, why now for the GOP response?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Many Republicans who supported Iowa Rep. Steve King for years despite his contentious comments about race now appear to be turning their backs him.

The shift comes at a moment when the party is grappling with its stance on racial issues, in part because of President Donald Trump’s own inflammatory racial rhetoric and hardline views on immigration. GOP leaders also have conceded that the party must do better with minority voters.

Bob Vander Plaats, an Iowa Republican who leads the conservative group The Family Leader, says the furor is genuine but also reflects King’s narrow win in an overwhelmingly Republican district.

In a recent New York Times story, King expressed puzzlement about why terms like “white nationalist” are offensive. The House voted 424-1 Tuesday for a resolution repudiating King’s words.

JOHN WETTELAND-ARREST

Former major leaguer Wetteland charged with child sex abuse

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Former major league pitcher John Wetteland has been charged in Texas with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.

Denton County jail records show the 52-year-old Wetteland was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond.

Authorities have not released details of the investigation into Wetteland, who is in the Texas Rangers team Hall of Fame.

The Associated Press was not able to contact Wetteland or his attorney to ask for comment. The Denton County district attorney’s office hasn’t returned a phone message requesting details.

Wetteland was MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees. The All-Star closer was 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA from 1989-2000, also playing for Montreal and the Dodgers.

MIGRANT CARAVAN

New migrant caravan sets out from Honduras for US

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Another caravan of Central American migrants has set out from Honduras seeking to reach the U.S. border, following the same route used by thousands last year.

About 600 migrants gathered under a steady rain at the bus station in the violent city of San Pedro Sula and set out in the darkness, hours before their intended Tuesday departure.

About 300 people, mainly women and children, clambered aboard 30 small buses, intent on reaching the Guatemalan border.

Another 300 or so began walking toward the border town of Agua Caliente late Monday. One passing man asked a journalist for his umbrella, saying he feared his daughter would get sick in the rain.

More people continued to arrive at the bus station, making it likely the caravan’s numbers would grow.

EL CHAPO-PROSECUTION

Drug trafficker tells of bribe to ex-president of Mexico

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colombian drug trafficker testified that Mexican cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman boasted about paying a $100 million bribe to the former president of Mexico.

Alex Cifuentes spoke about the alleged bribe to President Enrique Pena Nieto during his testimony Tuesday in Guzman’s trial in New York.

Cifuentes first spoke with prosecutors about the bribery allegation when he began cooperating with U.S. authorities in 2016.

A spokesman for Nieto called the bribery claim “false and defamatory” when it first came up earlier in the trial. Nieto left office last year.

Under questioning from Guzman’s lawyer, Cifuentes said he wasn’t sure exactly what year the bribe was delivered.

Ciefuentes has testified that he lived with Guzman for a period of time at one of the kingpin’s hideaways in Mexico.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the testimony happened Tuesday, not Wednesday.

This story has been corrected to show that Nieto’s first name is Enrique, not Ernesto.

JAZZ FEST

Satisfaction: Rolling Stones to headline 50th Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has got satisfaction: The Rolling Stones are among the headliners for the 50th anniversary festival.

Organizers Tuesday confirmed reports that Mick Jagger and his band will play.

Also headlining are Katy Perry, the Dave Matthews Band, Al Green, Pitbull, Santana, Jerry Lee Lewis, Aaron Neville and gospel great Shirley Caesar.

Producer Quint Davis says this year’s festival will include at least 20 tributes honoring artists who helped shape the city’s musical landscape. These include performances dedicated to Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Mahalia Jackson, Allen Toussaint, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with a pre-sale Thursday, for Louisiana residents only, to buy tickets for the Rolling Stones date — Thursday, May 2.

The festival runs April 25-28 and May 2-5.

