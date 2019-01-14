Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump rejects short-term shutdown fix WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has rejected a short-term legislative fix for the partial government shutdown, declaring he will “never ever back down.” Trump…

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump rejects short-term shutdown fix

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has rejected a short-term legislative fix for the partial government shutdown, declaring he will “never ever back down.”

Trump rejected a suggestion to reopen the government for several weeks while negotiations would continue with Democrats over his demands for $5.7 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The president also edged further away from the idea of trying to declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress.

No cracks were apparent in the president’s deadlock with lawmakers after a weekend with no negotiations at all. His rejection of the short-term option proposed by Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham removed one path forward, and little else is in sight.

TWO DEAD-CHILD MISSING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutor lauds Jayme Closs for bravery, escape

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors say they expect to release more information soon on the case against a man charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

Jake Thomas Patterson was charged Monday with kidnapping and murder in an Oct. 15 attack on the Closs family. Jayme escaped last week after 88 days in captivity.

Speaking after a court hearing Monday afternoon, Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said Jayme “deserves enormous credit” for her bravery and escape.

Additional charges could be brought in Douglas County, where Jayme was held.

Wright declined to provide details about Patterson’s suspected motivation.

He says he doesn’t expect Jayme to have to testify at a trial.

SENATE-ATTORNEY GENERAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Barr prepares for Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general will tell senators “it is vitally important” that special counsel Robert Mueller be allowed to complete his Russia investigation.

William Barr also says he believes Congress and the public should learn the results, according to remarks prepared for his confirmation hearing.

Barr will testify Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In prepared testimony released Monday, Barr says Trump never sought any promises, assurances or commitments before selecting him to be the country’s chief law enforcement officer.

He describes Mueller, a former Justice Department colleague, as a friend he has known personally and professionally for 30 years.

UPS FACILITY-SHOOTING REPORT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Man who took hostages at UPS facility is dead

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general says the armed man who burst into a UPS facility and took two female workers hostage was shot and killed by police after he exited the building with both women.

Gurbir S. Grewal’s office says in a statement the man has been identified as 39-year-old William Owens, of Sicklerville, New Jersey.

He says officers responded to the supply chain processing facility in Logan Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Philadelphia, around 8:45 a.m. Monday over reports of a man with a gun.

He says multiple members of law enforcement fired at the man when he exited the building with the women.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore says there was apparently a prior relationship between the gunman and one of the women he took hostage.

CONGRESS-STEVE KING-THE LATEST

The Latest: House GOP blocks Iowa Rep. King from committees

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will block Iowa Rep. Steve King from serving on any committees in the new Congress as punishment for his remarks about white supremacy.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the move against King on Monday. He denounced King’s remarks as “beneath the dignity of the Party of Lincoln and the United States of America.”

In an interview with The New York Times, King questioned how the terms white nationalism and white supremacy became offensive.

Since the interview, he has denied that he’s a racist and said his remarks were mischaracterized.

House Democrats are also seeking formal punishment for King.

Rep. James Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat and the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, introduced a formal resolution of disapproval against King.

HAITI-MASSACRE

Witnesses: Men in police garb massacred civilians in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Witnesses have told The Associated Press that men in police uniforms slaughtered at least 21 unarmed men in the Haitian capital in November. The act reveals a startling erosion of security since U.N. peacekeepers ended their 13-year mandate in October 2017 because conditions had supposedly improved.

Some say the killers were gang members working with corrupt police. Others accuse government officials of orchestrating the Nov. 13 massacre to head off anti-corruption protests in an opposition stronghold.

Port-au-Prince residents and activists say the number of ‘no-go” zones controlled by armed gangs has grown to at least half a dozen since the departure of the heavily armed U.N. Stabilization Mission in Haiti.

A smaller U.N. mission has been training an expanding police force. But officers are widely seen as corrupt and inefficient.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: May says Brexit won’t see workers’ rights cut

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to win support for her European Union divorce deal by promising that her government won’t try to water down environmental standards and workers’ rights after Brexit.

The commitment is an attempt to gain backing from opposition Labour Party lawmakers, who suspect the government plans to reduce the protections after Britain leaves the EU.

May’s deal has drawn opposition from both pro-EU and pro-Brexit lawmakers, and is facing likely defeat in Parliament on Tuesday.

The prime minister used a speech Monday to argue that the only alternatives to her deal were leaving the EU in March without an agreement, or reversing voters’ decision to leave the bloc.

May said that a no-deal Brexit would hurt the British economy and “put the future of our Union at risk,” while failing to leave the EU would be “a subversion of the democratic process.”

BC-SAUDI-RUNAWAY WOMAN

Saudi refugee in Canada expects more women to flee homeland

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Saudi woman accepted as a refugee in Canada says in an Australian television interview that she expects her experience will inspire other women to flee her homeland.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview recorded in Toronto and broadcast in Australia on Tuesday that she hopes that the international attention on her escape from oppression in Saudi Arabia will be a catalyst for change.

The 18-year-old fled her family while visiting Kuwait before flying to Bangkok. Once there, she barricaded herself in an airport hotel to avoid deportation and tweeted about her situation.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would accept Alqunun as a refugee. Her situation has highlighted the cause of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia.

TV-FALLON-PUERTO RICO

Jimmy Fallon: Puerto Rican episode a ‘love letter’ to island

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Fallon is calling his “Tonight Show” episode taped in Puerto Rico a love letter to the island still in hurricane-recovery mode.

The show airing Tuesday on NBC features a performance by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. He’s reprising his starring role in the U.S. territory for charity.

Fallon tells The Associated Press he filmed a music video with Bad Bunny and “Tonight” house band The Roots in San Juan’s historic district and it includes marching bands and dancers.

Jose Feliciano and Ozuna also are featured, and Fallon showcases island highlights and plays foodie with chef-activist Jose Andres.

Fallon says the show is a celebration of Puerto Rico that aims to show the island is open for business with tourists.

CHINA-CANADA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Canada updates travel advisory to Canada

BEIJING (AP) — Canada has updated its travel advisory for China to warn Canadians of “the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”

The move comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed extreme concern over a court in China imposing the death penalty on a Canadian.

A Chinese court announced Monday that it had given Robert Lloyd Schellenberg of Canada the death penalty on drug charges.

The Chinese press began publicizing Schellenberg’s case after Canada detained the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States. The U.S. wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face charges that she committed fraud by misleading banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Since then, China has arrested two Canadians in apparent retaliation for Meng’s arrest. It detained former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor on suspicion of endangering China’s national security. Canada has called the arrests arbitrary and demanded the men’s immediate release.

