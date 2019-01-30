Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-AFGHANISTAN Peace with the Taliban? Trump warned of Afghan pullout risks WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration claims of progress in talks with the Taliban have sparked fears even among the president’s allies that his impatience…

Peace with the Taliban? Trump warned of Afghan pullout risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration claims of progress in talks with the Taliban have sparked fears even among the president’s allies that his impatience with the Afghanistan conflict will lead him to withdraw troops too soon, leaving the country at risk of returning to pre-war conditions.

Discussions between a U.S. envoy and the Taliban are advancing weeks after the administration said it wanted to begin drawing down troops in Afghanistan. Some critics have noted that President Donald Trump is telegraphing a withdrawal — the same thing he accused President Barack Obama of doing by saying he wanted to end the American combat mission in 2014.

National security experts worry that if America leaves and militants are again a part of the government, efforts to protect women and ethnic minorities will be lost.

The Latest: University of Iowa student found dead amid cold

CHICAGO (AP) — The body of a University of Iowa student has been found on the campus in Iowa City, and officials say they believe his death was weather-related.

Television station KCRG reports that the body of 18-year-old Gerald Belz was found behind an academic hall just before 3 a.m. Wednesday by campus police. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. While officials believe his death was related to dangerously low temperatures at the time he was found, officials have not given a specific cause of death.

Belz’s family told KCRG that doctors did not find alcohol in his system.

The National Weather Service says the wind chill around 3 a.m. was negative 51 degrees (negative 46 Celsius).

The death is the eighth fatality linked to the extremely cold weather in the Midwest.

US: Info given to indicted Russian company improperly used

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian company charged by special counsel Robert Mueller shouldn’t be permitted to review sensitive evidence outside of the United States because confidential material it has already received was improperly released as part of a “disinformation campaign.”

That’s according to a court filing from prosecutors Wednesday in the case against Concord Management and Consulting LLC.

Prosecutors cite a Twitter account that surfaced last year purporting to have a stolen copy of evidence provided to the company. The tweet included a link to a webpage that contained file folder names and folder structure matching the material Mueller produced.

Concord is one of three entities and 13 individuals charged in a conspiracy to spread disinformation on social media during the 2016 presidential campaign.

A lawyer for Concord didn’t return a phone message.

Dems see future in Abrams as she prepares Trump rebuttal

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams is an unusual and historic choice to deliver the opposition response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

Democratic leaders’ choice of the 45-year-old Georgian signals their emphasis on black women as an anchor of the Democratic Party and their hopes of flipping growing and changing states like Georgia.

Abrams will be the first black woman to deliver an opposition response.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s invitation comes months after Abrams narrowly lost a Georgia governor’s race that would have made her the first black woman elected to lead any American state.

Schumer is trying to convince Abrams to run for the Senate in 2020 against Republican David Perdue.

Democrats likely need Georgia to reclaim a Senate majority, and the state also could be a presidential battleground.

The Latest: Nevada looking at legal options for plutonium

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state is exploring options for weapons-grade plutonium that the federal government secretly shipped to a site north of Las Vegas.

Nevada had been asking a court to block the planned shipments and doubled down on that request Wednesday after the government revealed that it had already sent some of the radioactive material months ago.

Sisolak said at a news conference in Carson City late Wednesday that the state is pursuing “any and all legal remedies,” including contempt of court orders against the federal government and anyone else involved.

He described the months-long negotiations with energy department officials over the plutonium shipped from South Carolina as a “total sham” and says they put Nevada residents at risk.

The Energy Department says the timing and the route the plutonium took to Nevada is classified information.

Rand Paul awarded more than $580K after neighbor’s attack

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has been awarded more than $500,000 in damages in his lawsuit against his neighbor who tackled him and broke several of his ribs.

The surprise attack by Rene Boucher occurred in 2017 while the Republican lawmaker was doing yard work at his Kentucky home.

A Kentucky jury on Wednesday awarded $375,000 in punitive damages and $200,000 for pain and suffering, plus $7,834 for medical expenses.

Paul said afterward that he hopes the jury’s verdict sends a “clear message that violence is not the answer.”

Boucher’s lawyer, Matt Baker, says they will appeal.

Latest: Parole recommended for Manson follower Van Houten

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California parole panel has recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be granted parole after serving more than four decades in prison.

State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Luis Patino says the panel on Wednesday found that the 69-year-old prisoner is suitable for parole.

Her case will rest in the hands of California’s new Gov. Gavin Newsom after a 150-day review process. Van Houten was recommended for parole twice previously, but then-Gov. Jerry Brown blocked her release.

Van Houten was among the followers in Manson’s murderous cult who stabbed to death wealthy grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969. Van Houten was 19 during the killings.

Manson died in prison in 2017.

Police: No footage yet of alleged attack on ‘Empire’ actor

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say they’ve reviewed hundreds of hours of footage from downtown surveillance cameras but haven’t found footage yet of the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

The department said in a news release late Tuesday that detectives reviewed footage from privately-owned cameras near where Smollett says he was attacked and will broaden their search by reviewing footage from traffic cameras and public bus cameras.

Smollett told police he was walking downtown near the Chicago River at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday when two masked men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him, threw an “unknown substance” on him and put a rope around his neck.

The 36-year-old actor, who is black and gay and plays the gay character Jamal Lyon on the Fox television show, took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“Empire” is shot in Chicago and is currently in production.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the police issued the news release on Tuesday night, not on Wednesday.

The Latest: Pence going to Miami to meet with Venezuelans

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is going to Miami on Friday to meet with people who have fled Venezuela, as the Trump administration continues to challenge Nicolas Maduro’s claim to the presidency.

A White House official says Pence will be talking with community leaders, political prisoners and former elected officials who have fled the South American country due to political persecution. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the visit ahead of its formal announcement.

The Trump administration has recognized Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled congress, as Venezuela’s rightful president.

Trump spoke with Guaido on Wednesday. The president tweeted that he congratulated Guaido “on his historic assumption of the presidency and reinforced strong United States support for Venezuela’s fight to regain its democracy.”

— Jill Colvin in Washington

Fed keeps key rate unchanged and pledges to be ‘patient’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is keeping its key interest rate unchanged and signaling that it could leave rates alone in the coming months given economic pressures and still-low inflation. The Fed also says it’s prepared to adjust the pace of the reduction of its bond holdings if necessary to support the economy.

The Fed’s benchmark short-term rate will remain in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent after having been raised four times last year. The central bank says it plans to be “patient” about future rate hikes in light of “global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures.”

The Fed’s cautionary words about rates mark a softening from its previous meeting, when it appeared to leave open the prospect of further increases soon.

