Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GLOBAL THREATS Spy agencies doubt North Korea will give up nuclear weapons WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies are expressing renewed doubt that North Korea will eliminate its nuclear arsenal. This calls into question the…

GLOBAL THREATS

Spy agencies doubt North Korea will give up nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies are expressing renewed doubt that North Korea will eliminate its nuclear arsenal.

This calls into question the likelihood that a second U.S.-North Korean summit, which the White House says is expected in February, can achieve President Donald Trump’s goal of a nuclear disarmed North Korea.

In a report prepared for a hearing Tuesday on global security threats, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats says North Korean leaders view nuclear weapons as critical to the survival of the Kim Jong Un regime.

More broadly, the report predicts that security threats to the U.S. this year will expand and diversify, driven in part by China and Russia. It says Moscow and Beijing are more aligned than at any other point since the mid-1950s and their global influence is rising.

WINTER WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Extreme cold stops mail delivery in some states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — You may have heard that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night …” will prevent mail carriers from completing their appointed rounds.

But the unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service apparently doesn’t include the cold. Wednesday, the federal service says it will not deliver mail in all or parts of five Midwest states because of a dangerous Arctic air blast.

The postal service says delivery and other services will be suspended in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and western Illinois.

The suspension also includes picking up mail from businesses and collection boxes, and picking up packages from residences and business.

BC-US-CHINA-HUAWEI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Huawei exec changes bail benefactor in Canada

BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese executive facing extradition to the United States has appeared in a Canadian court to change one of people who put up bail for her.

When Meng was originally granted bail last month, one of the people putting up her bail did not have the proper paperwork needed to pledge his house, so another person stepped forward to supply cash.

Tuesday’s hearing was to formalize that.

Meng is scheduled to return to court on March 6 as she awaits her extradition proceedings to proceed.

Huawei also is charged with using a Hong Kong front company, Skycom, to trade with Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. The U.S. alleges Meng lied to banks about those dealings.

Meng was arrested Dec. 1 in Vancouver, setting off a political firestorm between China and Canada.

AP-US-UNITED-STATES-MEXICO-ASYLUM

US launches plan for asylum seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has quietly launched an effort to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts.

The policy change that began Tuesday comes despite clear reservations and conflicting messages from the Mexican government.

The U.S. returned one asylum seeker to Mexico — a 55-year-old Honduran man — on the first day of the new practice. If the policy survives an anticipated legal challenge, it would be one of the most dramatic shifts to the U.S. immigration system in Donald Trump’s presidency.

Mexican officials sent mixed signals on the crucial point of whether they would impose limits on accepting families.

The launch is limited to San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, the nation’s busiest, though the government wants to expand it to other crossings.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING-FBI REPORT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Survivor says Vegas gunman ‘just a sick person’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas shooting survivor Kimberly King says she wasn’t surprised that an FBI report released Tuesday found no motive for the gunman because it’s felt for a long time like there will be no answers.

King says she had given up on finding a clear motive for Stephen Paddock’s attack and says she thinks he “was just a sick person.”

The 27-year-old Las Vegas paralegal injured her shoulder when she was trampled at the concert and her husband was shot in the back. She says he’s still dealing with pain.

She says she was surprised to see just a three-page summary from the FBI Tuesday instead of volumes of records detailing exactly what they found.

King says she doesn’t care why he carried out the attack but wants to know how he was able to do it.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Venezuela high court restricts opposition leader

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s Supreme Court has barred opposition leader Juan Guaido from leaving the country as international pressure mounts against the government led by President Nicolas Maduro.

The move comes hours after chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab asked the government-stacked high court to restrict Guaido’s movements and freeze any assets.

Saab said a criminal probe into Guaido’s anti-government activities has been launched but did not announce any specific charges against him.

Both Saab and the Supreme Court are aligned with the embattled Maduro.

Guaido is head of the opposition-controlled congress and declared himself the nation’s rightful president under the constitution last week, hurling the nation into a new chapter of uncertainty.

Two dozen nations, including the U.S. and some of Latin America’s biggest countries, have recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president, while China and Russia are backing Maduro.

EMPIRE CAST MEMBER-ATTACK

‘Empire’ cast member alleges homophobic attack in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police have opened a hate crime investigation after a man the department identified as a 36-year-old cast member of the television show “Empire” alleged he was physically attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

Police wouldn’t release the actor’s name, but a statement from the Fox studio and network on which “Empire” airs identified him Tuesday as Jussie Smollett.

A statement from Chicago police says the man said he was walking downtown about 2 a.m. Tuesday when two men approached him shouting, then struck him in the face and poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him before one wrapped a rope around his neck.

Police say he was hospitalized in good condition.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-UTILITY BANKRUPTCY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Wildfire victim: PG&E filing to delay lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jeffrey Hammond’s family home in Northern California was destroyed in an Oct. 8, 2017, blaze that state fire investigators say started when an oak tree fell onto a Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. power line.

Hammond believed the Napa County house could have been sold for $500,000, but his insurance company paid only $100,000 — the most recent county assessment.

He has sued PG&E hoping to recoup the additional $400,000, but he’s pessimistic that he’ll collect anything now that the utility has filed for bankruptcy.

He says he’s nearly 77 and believes his case will take several years to resolve because of the bankruptcy filing.

Hammond also expects any settlement payment to be far below what he would have received if PG&E avoided bankruptcy.

APPLE-LIFE AFTER THE IPHONE

Apple opens new chapter as iPhone sales fall and stock sinks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple hoped to offset slowing demand for iPhones by raising the prices of its most important product, but that strategy seems to have backfired after sales drooped during the holiday shopping season.

Now, CEO Tim Cook is grappling with his toughest challenge since replacing co-founder Steve Jobs 7 ½ years ago. Even as he tries to boost iPhone sales, Cook also must prove that Apple can still thrive even if demand doesn’t rebound.

Cook’s began tackling the test Tuesday with the release of Apple’s quarterly earnings report, four weeks after he disclosed the company had missed its own revenue projections.

The results fell in line with analysts’ lowered expectation. Profit dipped slightly to $20 billion while revenue fell 5 percent from the prior year to $84 billion.

SUPER BOWL-MAROON 5

Maroon 5 cancels Super Bowl halftime news conference

ATLANTA (AP) — Maroon 5 has canceled its news conference to discuss the band’s Super Bowl halftime performance, choosing to not meet with reporters as most acts have done.

The NFL announced Tuesday that “the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”

Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, will be joined by Atlanta-based rapper Big Boi and Travis Scott at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. The NFL says instead of a news conference with the performers, it will use media platforms to show behind-the-scenes footage and content.

While Maroon 5 did not give a reason for its decision, it comes as some entertainers have said social injustice needs to be addressed during the Super Bowl.

