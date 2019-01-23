Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-STATE OF THE UNION-THE LATEST The Latest: Republicans slam decision to block Trump speech WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to block President Donald Trump from delivering his State of…

The Latest: Republicans slam decision to block Trump speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to block President Donald Trump from delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress because of the government shutdown.

Pelosi told Trump Wednesday the House won’t approve a resolution allowing him to come until the government reopens.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, said Pelosi’s action “sets a new low for American politics.” He called Pelosi’s decision “absurd, petty and shameful,” adding: “The judgment of history will not be kind.”

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama said Pelosi’s action “shows how radical and hyper-partisan the Democrats have become.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump should give the address as scheduled, saying Americans “should see their government leaders in the same room working to make our future brighter.”

The Latest: Man arrested at bank was a trainee prison guard

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Florida Department of Corrections records show the man arrested at a bank branch where five people were fatally shot was hired as a trainee prison guard in the state in November and resigned two weeks ago.

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund says 21-year-old Zephen Xaver was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust Bank branch in that community. Hoglund says a man had contacted dispatch earlier and reported he had fired shots inside the bank before eventually surrendering after a SWAT team entered the building.

Police didn’t indicate a possible motive for the shooting or say what charges Xaver could face.

Corrections records show Xaver was hired Nov. 2 for the trainee post at Florida’s Avon Park Correctional Institution and resigned Jan. 9. No disciplinary issues were reported.

AP-NORC poll: Shutdown drags Trump approval to yearlong low

WASHINGTON (AP) — A strong majority of Americans blame President Donald Trump for the government shutdown and reject his primary rationale for a border wall. That’s according to a new poll that shows the turmoil in Washington is dragging his approval rating to its lowest level in more than a year.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 34 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, down from 42 percent in December.

Trump’s approval among Republicans remains high, but his standing with independents is among its lowest points of his presidency.

The numbers come as Trump begins his third year in office under the weight of a record-long government shutdown, an international trade war and new revelations about his push for a real estate deal in Russia.

The Latest: Venezuelan lawyers seeking protection for Guaido

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Three Venezuelan lawyers are asking the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to grant precautionary measures to protect opposition leader Juan Guaido, his wife and his daughter.

The request, shared with The Associated Press by the lawyer Ignacio Alvarez, argues that the measure is needed to safeguard the life, personal integrity and personal freedom of Guaido and his immediate family.

The document, filed only hours after Guaido declared himself an interim president of the country, states that the request does not equal to a recognition of the legitimacy of the Maduro administration.

The human rights body of the Organization of American States has the authority to grant precautionary measures as a way to request states protection for persons at urgent and grave risk of suffering irreparable harm.

The Latest: Some recalled IRS workers can stay off the job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several hundred of the 46,000 furloughed IRS employees recalled to work last week have gotten permission to stay off the job because of financial hardship.

Nearly 60 percent of the IRS workforce was called back, without pay, during the partial government shutdown so they could handle tax returns and send out refunds.

The official start of the tax filing season comes Monday. The Trump administration has promised that taxpayers owed refunds will be paid on time.

The IRS employees’ union contract allows them to be absent from work if they experience hardship during a shutdown.

The union and the IRS aren’t providing specific numbers on employees not working and invoking the hardship provision.

The Latest: Cohen may be brought from prison to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee says President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer could be brought from prison to testify before Congress if necessary.

Rep. Elijah Cummings says the logistics of Michael Cohen’s testimony are still being worked out. But the Maryland Democrat says Congress can “bring him in” after Cohen begins his prison sentence.

His comments come hours after Cohen announced he was postponing his testimony, which was scheduled for Feb. 7.

The Democratic-led committee is investigating hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign to silence women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Trump has denied the accusation.

Cohen starts a three-year prison sentence March 6. He pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to the payments. He’s also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Moscow.

The Latest: Nurse accused of rape called a quiet family man

PHOENIX (AP) — A former neighbor of a nurse charged with raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at an Arizona care facility says he was a quiet family man.

Esella Burr said Wednesday that 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland was her neighbor for more than five years until he sold his Phoenix-area home in October.

Burr says Sutherland shared the home with his wife and four children, and she saw the couple leave for church every Sunday.

She says Sutherland would sometimes wave or start a conversation with her and once gave her a ride. He also mentioned that he liked his job as a nurse.

Sutherland faces one count each of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse. He has not yet entered a plea.

Phoenix police say his DNA is a match with the baby the woman delivered last month.

Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst is denying allegations leveled by her ex-husband that she had an affair with a subordinate while she served in the military.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Republican answered questions Wednesday from reporters about that and other allegations at a town hall event on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.

In the court documents, Ernst’s ex-husband, Gail Ernst, accused her of having an affair with one of her soldiers while she was deployed as a company commander. She said Wednesday when questioned that she cares “about all of my soldiers” that the allegation was not true.

Ernst also accused her ex-husband in divorce documents of having an affair and physically assaulting her during an argument before she was elected to the Senate.

Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden scored a career-high 61 points, tying Kobe Bryant’s record for a visiting opponent at the current Madison Square Garden, and the Houston Rockets edged the New York Knicks 114-110 on Wednesday night.

Harden made the clinching layup with 3.8 seconds remaining after the Knicks turned it over, capping his fifth 50-point game this season and a wild stretch of back-and-forth basketball across the final minutes.

Eric Gordon made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left when Houston couldn’t get the ball to Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer who earlier had passed Wilt Chamberlain into fourth place in NBA history with his 21st consecutive 30-point game.

Harden finished 17 of 38 from the floor. He was only 5 of 20 on 3-pointers but was 22 of 25 from the line and grabbed 15 rebounds.

AP Exclusive: Adoptee deported by US sues S. Korea, agency

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean man who was deported from the United States four decades after his adoption by American parents is suing the Seoul government and a private adoption agency over what he calls gross negligence.

Adam Crapser says they failed to help him and others gain citizenship despite sending thousands of children to the U.S.

The $177 million civil suit, described exclusively to The Associated Press ahead of its expected filing Thursday in a Seoul court, exposes a dark side of South Korean adoptions, which exploded as a business during the 1970s and ’80s when many children were carelessly and unnecessarily removed from their families.

Crapser was abused and abandoned by two different sets of adoptive parents in the U.S. then deported in 2016 after run-ins with the law.

