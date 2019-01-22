Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST The Latest: Senate to push forward with 2 shutdown votes WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders have agreed to hold votes on dueling proposals to reopen shuttered federal agencies this week. Senate Majority…

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Senate to push forward with 2 shutdown votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders have agreed to hold votes on dueling proposals to reopen shuttered federal agencies this week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has set up the two showdown votes for Thursday, a day before some 800,000 federal workers are due to miss a second paycheck.

One vote will be on his own measure, which reflects President Donald Trump’s offer to trade border wall funding for temporary protections for some immigrants. It was quickly rejected by Democrats.

The second vote is set for a bill approved by the Democratic-controlled House reopening government through Feb. 8, with no wall money, to give bargainers time to talk.

Both measures are expected fall short of the 60 votes need to pass.

LOS ANGELES TEACHERS-STRIKE-THE LATEST

Latest: Los Angeles teachers OK contract, will end strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles teachers have approved a contract deal between their union and school officials, ending a six-day strike in the nation’s second-largest district.

Although all votes haven’t been counted, the union said Tuesday evening that a “supermajority” of its 30,000 members voted in favor of the tentative agreement.

Educators will go back to work Wednesday morning. They walked off the job Jan. 14.

The agreement reached shortly before dawn Tuesday gives teachers a raise, additional support staff and smaller class sizes.

The Board of Education is expected to move quickly to ratify the deal.

SUPREME COURT-MILITARY-TRANSGENDER LAWSUIT

High court lets military implement transgender restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to go ahead with its plan to restrict military service by transgender people while court challenges continue.

The high court on Tuesday reversed lower-court orders preventing the Pentagon from implementing its plans. But the high court for now declined to take up cases about the plan. The cases will continue to move through lower courts.

Military policy had barred service by transgender people until President Barack Obama’s administration began allowing transgender people already in the military to serve openly and set a date when transgender people would be allowed to enlist.

President Donald Trump’s administration has revisited those policies. The Trump administration has sought to generally restrict service by transgender people to only those who don’t seek to undergo gender transitions.

TRUMP-STATE OF THE UNION

Trump moving ahead with State of the Union speech next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is moving forward with plans for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union speech next week in front of a joint session of Congress — despite a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting he delay it.

The White House sent an email to the House Sergeant-at-Arms on Tuesday asking to schedule a walk-through for the speech in anticipation of a Jan. 29 delivery.

That’s according to a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the planning.

Pelosi had sent a letter to Trump last week suggesting he either deliver it in writing or delay it until after the partial government shutdown is resolved, citing security concerns.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BC-US-NATIVE-AMERICAN-VIDEOS-SCHOOL-REAX-THE LATEST

The Latest: White House reaches out to Kentucky students

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House has reached out to students at a Kentucky high school who became embroiled in an encounter with a Native American activist and a black religious sect that was captured on video.

Videos posted of the confrontation drew wide criticism on social media, but it’s not entirely clear what happened. The various sides say they were misunderstood.

Sanders says, “we’ve reached out and voiced our support.” She says no one understands better than President Donald Trump when the media jumps to conclusions and “attacks you for something you may or may not have done.”

She says if the president does invite the students from Covington Catholic High School to the White House, it will be sometime after the government shutdown has concluded.

The school was closed Tuesday as a security precaution.

GIULIANI’S ROLE

Giuliani’s media blitz draws ire of Trump and some allies

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s latest scattershot media blitz, which was filled with a dizzying array of wild misstatements, hurried clarifications and eyebrow-raising assertions, agitated President Donald Trump and some of his allies.

They have raised the possibility that the outspoken presidential lawyer be at least temporarily sidelined from televised interviews.

White House officials and Republicans close to the White House who are not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations say Trump was frustrated with Giuliani.

The president told advisers that he felt his lawyer had obscured what he believed was a public relations victory: the special counsel’s rare public statement disputing portions of a BuzzFeed News story that reported Trump had instructed his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie before Congress.

NEVADA KILLINGS-IMMIGRANT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Slain woman, 74, was member of antique car club

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Members of a northern Nevada automobile club are devastated by the loss of 74-year-old member Sophia Renken.

Authorities say Renken and three others were killed this month by a man suspected of being in the U.S. illegally who was arrested over the weekend.

Robin Reedy, who is also a member of the Carson-Tahoe Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, said Renken was “just one of the nicest people” who drove a Ford Model A and was always volunteering to help.

She says Renken stood out as a single woman in the club, where most women were members along with a spouse.

Reedy says she was surprised to see Renken described in some media reports as elderly because she was tall and fit and acted youthful. Reedy says she would never have known Renken was 74.

She says Renken also enjoyed going out with friends and had a dog.

NEWARK AIRPORT-DRONES

Newark operations resume after drone reports halt arrivals

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newark Airport says flight arrivals were briefly suspended because of reports of drone activity, but normal operations have resumed.

The airport said on Twitter Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the flights held.

The administration said in a statement that it received reports from incoming flights on Tuesday evening that a drone was spotted about 3,500 feet (1,000 meters) over nearby Teterboro Airport. It said arriving flights were held. Even after they resumed, some incoming flights were delayed while the backlog was cleared.

Newark and federal authorities only mentioned that arrivals were affected, but The New York Times reported takeoffs were halted.

United Airlines spokesman Robert Einhorn said the impact on its operations “has been minimal so far.”

Newark is one of the airports that serves New York City.

HALL OF FAME

Rivera unanimous; Halladay, Edgar, Mussina voted to HOF

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariano Rivera has become baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, elected along with Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.

Rivera received all 425 votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Tuesday. The quartet will be enshrined in Cooperstown along with Today’s Game Era Committee selections Harold Baines and Lee Smith on July 21.

Rivera is baseball’s career saves leader with 652. Armed with his signature cut fastball, he won five World Series over 19 seasons with the New York Yankees.

Ken Griffey Jr. held the mark for top percentage at 99.32 when he was on 437 of 440 ballots two years ago.

Halladay, an ace with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, got 85.4 percent and will be the first posthumous inductee since Deacon White in 2013 and Ron Santo in 2012. Halladay died in November 2017 at 40 years old when an airplane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

Martinez was a .312 hitter over 18 seasons with Seattle. He got 85.4 percent in his 10th and final try on the writers’ ballot. He and Baines will join 2014 inductee Frank Thomas as the only Hall of Famers to play the majority of their games at designated hitter. David Ortiz will be eligible in 2022.

Mussina was a steady left-hander for the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles who went 270-153 with 2,813 strikeouts over 18 seasons. He received 76.7 percent.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens made gains but again fell short in their seventh time on the ballot. Bonds got 59.1 percent and Clemens 59.5.

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

