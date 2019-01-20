Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

LUNAR ECLIPSE Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The celestial curtain will be rising soon on a lunar extravaganza. Sunday night, the Earth will slide directly between the…

LUNAR ECLIPSE

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The celestial curtain will be rising soon on a lunar extravaganza.

Sunday night, the Earth will slide directly between the moon and the sun, creating a total lunar eclipse. There won’t be another until 2021.

It will also be the year’s first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.

The entire eclipse will exceed three hours. Totality — when the moon’s completely bathed in Earth’s shadow — will last an hour. Expect the eclipsed, or blood moon, to turn red from sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

Everyone everywhere can catch the supermoon, weather permitting. But the entire eclipse will be visible only in North and South America, and across the Atlantic to western and northern Europe.

NATIVE AMERICAN MARCH-VIDEOS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A teen at the center of a video confrontation with a Native American organizer of a march in Washington, D.C., says he did nothing to provoke anyone and sought to calm the situation.

The student identified himself in an email Sunday evening as junior Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky. An official working with the family confirmed Sandmann’s identity, speaking on condition of anonymity because the source didn’t want to distract from the teen’s statement.

Sandmann says students were waiting at the Lincoln Memorial for buses to return to Kentucky on Friday when four African-American protesters there began insulting them.

The Native American, Nathan Phillips, told The Associated Press he approached the Kentucky students to keep the peace between them and the third group of protesters. Videos show Sandmann standing very close to Phillips and staring at him as he sang and played the drum. Other students — some in “Make America Great Again” hats and sweatshirts — were chanting and laughing.

Sandman says the students began yelling “school spirit chants” to drown out the protesters and he did not hear students chant anything “hateful or racist at any time.”

AP-US-GOVERNMENT-SHUTDOWN-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Shutdown proposal unlikely to break logjam

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and Republicans appear no closer to ending the dispute that led to a partial government shutdown 30 days ago.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for turning down his offer of a compromise, saying she is acting “irrationally.”

Pelosi has called Trump’s proposal a non-starter. Among other things, the president has offered to temporarily extend protections for the so-called Dreamers, young immigrant brought to the U.S. illegally as children. He has also offered a similar protection for those fleeing disaster zones, all in exchange for border wall money..

Some conservatives have criticized Trump’s proposal as amounting to “amnesty. The president disputes that view, citing the temporary nature of the protections.

The criticism from both sides complicates Trump’s effort to win at least some Democratic support.

WINTER WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Bitter cold freezes US regions hit by storm

BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm that covered parts of the Midwest and Northeast in snow and sleet this weekend has manifested into a bitter freeze.

The National Weather Service says temperatures across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic will drop 10 to 20 degrees below average Monday, with wind chills as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) hitting the Northeast.

The weather is creating dangerously icy conditions that could complicate cleanup efforts and make travel challenging on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service called the wind chills “life-threatening” in upstate New York.

LOCKED UP FOR LIFE-THREE YEARS LATER

After 2016 ruling, battles over juvenile lifer cases persist

Three years after the U.S. Supreme Court offered a second chance to some 2,000 juvenile lifers, about 400 have been freed and hundreds more have shortened sentences. But most remain behind bars as the justice system wrestles with some very difficult cases.

Tensions have mounted and lawsuits have been filed in some states; in others, courts and lawmakers have moved to permanently ban life without parole for juvenile offenders.

The high court’s 2016 decision hinged partly on research showing the brains of adolescents are slow to develop, making teen offenders likelier to act recklessly but capable of rehabilitation. The court said they must not be punished with the same finality as adults, and that a life-without-parole sentence should be reserved for those inmates deemed beyond rehabilitation.

PATRIOTS-CHIEFS

Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The New England Patriots are headed to their third straight Super Bowl, once more thanks to Tom Brady’s brilliance.

The five-time NFL champion guided the Patriots 75 yards after winning the overtime coin toss, and backup Rex Burkhead’s 2-yard TD lifted New England past Kansas City 37-31 for the AFC championship Sunday night.

The drive against an exhausted defense was reminiscent of when the Patriots beat Atlanta in the only Super Bowl to go to OT two years ago.

New England (13-5) benefited from two critical replay reviews and made its ninth Super Bowl with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as coach.

Awaiting them in Atlanta are the Los Angeles Rams, who won 26-23 in overtime in New Orleans for the NFC championship. The Rams last made the Super Bowl in 2002 while based in St. Louis, losing to the Patriots.

It’s the first time both conference title games went to OT. The last time both visitors won conference championship matches was 2012.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

SYRIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Israel announces attacks on Iran forces in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — In a very unusual move, the Israeli military has issued a statement saying it is attacking Iranian military targets in Syria. It is also warning Syrian authorities not to retaliate against Israel.

The army issued the statement early Monday, hours after Israel carried out a rare daylight air raid near the Damascus international airport.

Until now Israel has largely refrained from public admissions of military operations in neighboring Syria.

The Israeli military says in the statement that it was “striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory” and warned the Syrian military “against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory.”

On Sunday, Israeli missile defense batteries intercepted an incoming missile over the Golan Heights following the strike near the Damascus airport.

ARGENTINA-VATICAN-ABUSE

AP Exclusive: Vatican knew of Argentine bishop misconduct

ORAN, Argentina (AP) — The Vatican received information in 2015 and 2017 that an Argentine bishop close to Pope Francis had taken naked selfies, exhibited “obscene” behavior and had been accused of misconduct with seminarians, his former vicar general told The Associated Press, undermining Vatican claims that allegations of sexual abuse were only made a few months ago.

Francis accepted Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta’s resignation in August 2017, after priests in the remote northern Argentine diocese of Oran complained about his authoritarian rule and a former vicar, seminary rector and another prelate provided reports to the Vatican alleging abuses of power, inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment of adult seminarians, said the former vicar, the Rev. Juan Jose Manzano.

The scandal over Zanchetta, 54, is the latest to implicate Francis.

CHINA-ECONOMY

China’s 2018 economic growth edges down amid trade war

BEIJING (AP) — China’s 2018 economic growth decelerated to 6.6 percent after activity in the final quarter of the year declined amid a tariff battle with Washington.

Data announced Monday showed economic growth cooled to a post-global crisis quarterly low of 6.4 percent in the three months ending in December from the previous quarter’s 6.5 percent.

Chinese economic growth has been slowing since regulators tightened controls on bank lending in late 2017 to rein in a debt boom.

Growth held up through much of 2018 despite President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes on Chinese goods in a fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions. But exports contracted in December as the penalties began to dampen demand.

Growth in investment, retail sales and other indicators also slowed.

SUPER BOWL PREVIEW

Super Bowl: Pats vs Rams in a meeting of Past vs Future

It’s never been so clear: This year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Patriots and Rams is a showdown between the NFL’s past and its future.

Led by 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff, the Rams and their 21st-century offense will take on 41-year-old Tom Brady and the Patriots, who are in search of a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title.

At 32, Sean McVay of the Rams (15-3) will be the youngest Super Bowl coach. He’ll be going against 66-year-old Bill Belichick, who is taking the Patriots (13-5) to their third straight title game, fourth in the last five years and ninth since 2002.

That streak started against who else? The Rams.

Back then, though, they were in St. Louis. New England came in as a two-touchdown underdog and won 20-17.

The Rams open as a 1-point pick in this one, set for Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.