Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

The Latest: Trump, Pelosi flex muscle, shutdown goes on

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are both flexing their political powers as the negotiations to end the monthlong partial government shutdown remain stalled.

Trump issued a letter to Pelosi on Thursday, just before she and other lawmakers were set to depart on the previously undisclosed trip to Afghanistan and Brussels. Trump belittled the trip as a “public relations event” and said it would be best if Pelosi remained in Washington to negotiate to reopen the government.

Pelosi called on Trump the day before to postpone his Jan. 29 State of the Union address due to the shutdown.

Denying military aircraft to a senior lawmaker is very rare, and lawmakers were caught off-guard.

CHICAGO POLICE-LAQUAN MCDONALD-THE LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutor hopes case cracks ‘code of silence’

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor says she’s disappointed by a judge’s acquittal of three Chicago officers accused of trying to cover up the 2014 police shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald but that she hopes something positive can come from the case.

Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes said after Thursday’s hearing that although her team disagrees with Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson’s ruling, they respect it.

She says that although officers Joseph Walsh, Thomas Gaffney and David March were acquitted on all charges, “We do hope that this has been a crack in the wall of the code of silence and that others will think twice about engaging in conduct that might land them in an investigation such as this.”

Jason Van Dyke, the officer who fired all the shots at McDonald, was convicted by a jury in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each shot that struck the teen. He is due to be sentenced on Friday by a different judge.

EL CHAPO-PROSECUTION

Former Mexican legislator testifies at NY El Chapo trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who authorities say was with the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo during one of his escapes is now testifying at his U.S. trial.

Lucero Guadalupe Sánchez López took the witness stand in Brooklyn on Thursday in the drug-trafficking case against Joaquin Guzman (wah-KEEN’ gooz-MAHN’).

Sanchez is a former legislator in Guzman’s home state of Sinaloa.

Earlier, a DEA agent described how Guzman evaded a manhunt in 2014 by escaping through a sewer system. U.S. authorities have said Sanchez was with him at the time and that they were love interests.

Guzman was ultimately caught but ended up escaping from a Mexican prison. He was recaptured and sent to the U.S. in 2017 to face charges he says are fabricated.

IMMIGRATION-SEPARATING FAMILIES

Watchdog: Many more migrant families may have been separated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government investigators say many more migrant children may have been separated from their parents than the Trump administration has acknowledged.

A report from the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office finds that family separations were taking place before the spring of last year, when the administration announced its “zero tolerance” policy on the southwest border.

The administration has identified a little more than 2,700 children as part of a court case in which a federal judge ordered families reunited. Investigators concluded that the true number of migrant children separated from their parents is unknown and could be much higher.

President Donald Trump was forced to rescind the family separation policy this summer after an outcry.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Giuliani aims to clarify collusion comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH’-nee) has issued a new statement aimed at clarifying earlier comments that appeared to leave open the possibility of collusion between members of Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Giuliani says he represents only Trump and not the campaign, and that there was no collusion by Trump “in any way, shape or form.”

Giuliani also says he has “no knowledge of collusion by any of the thousands of people who worked on the campaign.”

Giuliani on Wednesday night insisted in a CNN interview that he’d never said there wasn’t any collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russia. Trump has repeatedly denied that there was any collusion.

COLOMBIA-BOMBING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Officials ID likely attacker in Colombia bombing

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities said they have identified the likely perpetrator of a car bombing on a Bogota police academy that left 9 dead and dozens more injured.

Chief Prosecutor Nestor Martinez says a man identified as Jose Aldemar Rodriguez entered the police academy around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in a Nissan pick-up loaded with 80 kilograms of explosives made of pentolite. He says the vehicle had its last official check sometime last year in the state of Arauca, along the eastern border with Venezuela.

President Ivan Duque stood alongside Martinez at the blast scene and said he would spare no effort trying to identify the masterminds of the attack, which is the bloodiest against a military or police target in the capital in more than a decade.

LOS ANGELES TEACHERS-STRIKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Attendance falls again amid LA teacher strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District says student absences during the ongoing teacher strike have cost the district about $97 million over four days.

Officials estimate slightly more than 83,900 students attended LAUSD’s schools on Thursday — 37 percent fewer than on Tuesday.

Attendance has plummeted during the strike. Because state funding is dependent on how many students attend, the absences cost the district money. At the same time, LAUSD doesn’t have to spend about $10 million a day on teacher pay during the walkout.

Contract negotiations resumed Thursday for the first time since talks broke down last week. Teachers plan to walk picket lines for a fifth day on Friday.

LUNAR ECLIPSE

Total lunar eclipse meets supermoon Sunday night

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Here comes a total lunar eclipse and supermoon, all wrapped into one.

The moon, Earth and sun will line up this weekend for the only total lunar eclipse this year and next. At the same time, the moon will be ever so closer to Earth and appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual — a supermoon.

The eclipse starts Sunday night or early Monday, depending on location. Totality — when Earth’s shadow completely blankets the moon — will last just over an hour. That’s when the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

If the skies are clear, the entire eclipse will be visible in North and South America and parts of Europe.

BRAZIL-BOLSONARO MISSTEPS

Brazil’s Bolsonaro makes stumbling start as president

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ran on a platform that mixed pro-gun, anti-corruption and market-friendly ideas.

However, since being inaugurated Jan. 1, the administration has not hit the ground running.

The far-right leader’s first two weeks on the job have been filled with missteps and communication gaffes and little of his promised sweeping changes.

The miss-starts underscore a steep learning curve for a president elected on promises to overhaul much of daily life in Latin America’s largest nation.

The lack of a cohesive plan is raising questions about Bolsonaro’s commitment and ability to deliver on promises ranging from a major overhaul of the pension system to moving Brazil’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-BENEFITS

Federal workers caught in the middle apply for unemployment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Thousands of federal employees and their families are applying for unemployment and food stamps to get by as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history drags on with no end in sight. But for some of them, it has been an exercise in confusion and frustration.

Others, meanwhile, are hesitant to apply, knowing they will have to pay back the unemployment benefits when they finally return to work.

The U.S. Labor Department says the number of furloughed federal employees seeking unemployment benefits has jumped, from fewer than a thousand per week before the shutdown to more than 10,000 during the week that ended Jan. 5.

The rules on unemployment benefits make no sense to Charisma Banks, whose husband is deployed on a ship with the Coast Guard but is not getting paid. The Chesapeake, Virginia, woman called the Virginia unemployment office to ask whether her husband could qualify for benefits.

She was told no.

The Labor Department says that federal employees who aren’t working during the shutdown can collect unemployment. Those who are on the job without pay cannot.

