Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

MISSILE DEFENSE Trump administration to roll out new missile defense plan WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is rolling out a new strategy for a more aggressive space-based missile defense system. The strategy aims to…

MISSILE DEFENSE

Trump administration to roll out new missile defense plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is rolling out a new strategy for a more aggressive space-based missile defense system.

The strategy aims to protect America against existing threats from North Korea and Iran and counter advanced weapon systems being aggressively developed by Russia and China.

Details about the administration’s Missile Defense Review are expected to be released on Thursday during President Donald Trump’s visit to the Pentagon.

The new review concludes that in order to adequately protect America, the Pentagon must expand defense technologies in space and use those systems to more quickly detect, track and ultimately defeat incoming missiles.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State of the Union speech could become a casualty of the partial government shutdown after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked President Donald Trump to postpone his Jan. 29 address.

Pelosi is citing concerns about whether the hobbled government can provide adequate security, but Republicans are casting her move as a ploy to deny Trump the stage.

Pelosi says that with both the Secret Service and the Homeland Security Department entangled in the shutdown, the president should speak to Congress another time or he should deliver the address in writing.

Trump did not immediately respond to the request and the White House had yet to offer any official response hours later.

__

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-GENEROSITY

Outpouring of generosity for TSA workers, others without pay

They are working stressful, important jobs without pay during a partial government shutdown with no end in sight.

But a bit of comfort is being provided to Transportation Safety Administration workers in the form of donations of food, diapers and other necessities.

Businesses, charities and individuals all around the country are helping out.

Cara Mangone (mah-GOH’-nee), a TSA officer in Philadelphia, says donations are a big help for her household. She and her husband are both TSA agents. Both are working without pay, stretching their savings thin as they care for two children. She was picking up goods Wednesday at a relief operation arranged by the American Federation of Government Employees.

IRAN-US-JOURNALIST DETAINED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Son: Jailed Iran state TV anchor would help FBI

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The son of an American-born anchor for Iran’s state television broadcaster says his mother would have been willing to cooperate with the FBI and did not need to be jailed as a material witness.

Hossein Hashemi tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that his mother had not been contacted by the FBI before she was stopped in St. Louis and taken into custody earlier this week.

Hashemi, his brother and sister have been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury.

He says no one in his family can fathom why Marzieh Hashemi would be considered a material witness for federal investigators. The 59-year-old hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Marzieh Hashemi was born Melanie Franklin of New Orleans but has lived in Iran for decades, working 25 years for Iran’s state broadcaster.

____

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: UK’s May looks to rivals for Brexit’s Plan B

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she has started meeting leaders of opposition parties about Brexit and called for politicians to “put self-interest aside” and find a consensus on Britain’s path out of the European Union.

May spoke outside her 10 Downing St. residence after her government narrowly won a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday evening.

She has been meeting with leaders from rival political parties in a bid to break Britain’s political impasse over Brexit. On Tuesday, lawmakers resoundingly rejected the divorce deal May’s government struck with the EU; the prime minister has until the start of next week to come back to Parliament with a Plan B.

May said she was disappointed the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, had so far refused to meet her. She said her “door remains open.”

OBIT-JOHN BOGLE

John Bogle, Vanguard founder, dies at 89

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (AP) — Vanguard Group founder and investing pioneer John C. Bogle has died at age 89, according to the company.

Bogle simplified investing for the masses by introducing the first index mutual fund for individual investors in 1976. Vanguard also shook up the industry by ending the company’s reliance on outside brokers by directly marketing its funds to investors without charging upfront fees known as sales loads.

Bogle served as Vanguard’s chairman and CEO from its 1974 founding until 1996. He stepped down as senior chairman in 2000, but remained a vocal critic of the fund industry and Wall Street, writing books, delivering speeches and running a markets think tank that bears his name.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-MICHIGAN STATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Michigan State president says he’ll quit Jan. 23

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s interim president says he’s stepping down in a week in response to a request from the school’s governing board.

John Engler sent an 11-page letter Wednesday to Dianne Byrum, chairwoman of Michigan State’s Board of Trustees. It makes no mention of recent criticism of his remarks about victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar. Instead, he lists what he considers to be his accomplishments in his one year of service and says the university is a “dramatically better, stronger institution.”

Engler says he’s in Texas attending a service for his late father-in-law. He says his resignation is effective on Jan. 23.

The former Michigan governor was hired as interim president a year ago as Michigan State was dealing with sexual assaults committed by Nassar, who worked on campus.

WORLD DIET OVERHAUL

Less beef, more beans. Experts say world needs a new diet

NEW YORK (AP) — A hamburger a week, but no more. A new report says that’s about as much red meat people should eat to do what’s best for their health and the planet.

Its authors say the plant-based diet they outline has enough flexibility to accommodate food cultures around the world, but some question its nutritional recommendations. John Ioannidis, chair of disease prevention at Stanford University, says the report does not reflect the scientific uncertainties around nutrition and health.

The report was organized by EAT, a Stockholm-based nonprofit seeking to improve the food system, and published by the medical journal Lancet. Its dietary recommendations are based on previously published studies, and come amid growing interest in how eating habits affect the environment.

TV-BOB COSTAS-NBC

Bob Costas exiting longtime home at NBC Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC Sports says Bob Costas is leaving his longtime broadcast home.

Costas’ departure comes two years after he stepped down as NBC’s prime-time Olympics host.

NBC Sports provided no further details Wednesday on his exit.

A representative for the 66-year-old Costas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Costas served as the emcee for NBC’s Olympics 11 times starting in 1992. In early 2017, he stepped aside for network newcomer Mike Tirico, formerly with ESPN.

The New York Post first reported his decision to leave NBC Sports, quoting Costas as saying that his departure was settled “quietly and happily for all concerned.”

TEEN VAPING-ADDICTION

The best Rx for teens addicted to vaping? No one knows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top health authorities agree that teen vaping is an epidemic that now affects some 3.6 million underage users of e-cigarettes. But no one seems to know the best way to help teenagers who may be addicted to nicotine.

Government officials recently rolled out a series of proposals aimed at keeping the products away from youngsters, including tightening sales in stores and online. But there’s been little discussion of how to treat nicotine addiction in children as young as 11 years old. The anti-smoking therapies on the market — such as nicotine patches and gums — are not approved for children.

Experts will meet this Friday at the Food and Drug Administration to discuss the potential role for pharmaceutical therapies and non-prescription medications.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.