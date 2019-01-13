Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST The Latest: Graham says Trump isn’t giving in on border wall WASHINGTON (AP) — A Donald Trump ally says the president isn’t giving in on his demands for a wall along the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Donald Trump ally says the president isn’t giving in on his demands for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — the issue that’s led to a partial government shutdown now in its 23rd day.

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he encouraged Trump during a telephone conversation Sunday to reopen government for a short period to try to negotiate a deal with Democrats to end the impasse.

But the South Carolina Republican tells “Fox News Sunday” that Trump wants a deal first.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, wants Trump to end the shutdown first.

Graham says he thinks Trump is willing to accept the level of wall funding he is seeking, along with some immigration measures Democrats might accept, such as helping immigrants who were illegally brought to the U.S. as minors.

Trump has said that while he wants a broader immigration deal, he first wants to hear what the Supreme Court has to say about the group known as “Dreamers.”

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Parts of central Illinois have registered record snowfalls after a winter storm struck and then lingered for much of the weekend.

Springfield’s State Journal-Register reports that the state capital broke a 55-year record for daily snowfall on Saturday. It cites the National Weather Service as saying the 8.4 inches (21.3 centimeters) of snow that fell on the capital, Springfield, broke a previous record for a Jan. 12 in 1964 of 6.6 inches (16.7 centimeters).

The storm lashed the region starting Friday and lasting into Sunday. The weather service says 11.5 inches (29 centimeters) of snow fell on Springfield over the three days.

Jacksonville, some 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Springfield, got even more at nearly 16 inches (40 centimeters).

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. judge in California has blocked Trump administration rules, which would allow more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control, from taking effect in 13 states and Washington, D.C.

Judge Haywood Gilliam on Sunday granted a request for a preliminary injunction by California, 12 other states and Washington, D.C. The plaintiffs sought to prevent the rules from taking effect as scheduled on Monday while a lawsuit against them moved forward.

But Gilliam rejected their request that he block the rules nationwide.

California and the other states argue that the changes would force women to turn to state-funded programs for birth control and lead to unintended pregnancies.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the rules protect a small group of objectors from violating their beliefs.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian official says the cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October has been found.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters Monday that the National Transportation Safety Committee had informed the ministry about the discovery.

He said human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says if Turkey attacks U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria, the United States will “devastate Turkey economically.”

Turkey has threated to attack the United States’ Kurdish allies fighting Islamic State militants. Ankara views them as terrorists with ties to insurgents within Turkey.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump also warned the Kurdish forces not to “provoke Turkey.”

The president said the U.S. has started what he called the “long, overdue pullout” from Syria while going after IS militants in the remaining territory they hold.

U.S. defense officials say they have begun withdrawing shipments of military equipment, but in coming weeks, the contingent of about 2,000 troops is expected to depart.

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Among the evidence recovered from the home of a man who shot and killed a rookie California police officer were two unregistered guns and a letter claiming police had been bombarding him with ultrasonic waves.

Police in the city of Davis on Saturday released the letter they say was written by Kevin Limbaugh.

The 48-year-old killed himself Thursday after fatally shooting Officer Natalie Corona.

Limbaugh wrote police targeted him with ultrasonic waves for years, saying “I can’t live this way anymore.”

Investigators have not identified a motive for the ambush shooting of the 22-year-old officer as she investigated a car accident.

Detectives also found two semiautomatic handguns not registered to Limbaugh.

Limbaugh was ordered last fall to surrender a semiautomatic rifle after he was convicted in a battery case.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials are expressing regret that President Donald Trump didn’t more clearly and forcefully deny working on behalf of Russia when asked during a Fox News interview.

That’s according to aides and Republicans close to the White House who spoke to The Associated Press.

The New York Times reported that law enforcement officials began investigating, in 2017, whether Trump had been working on behalf of Russia against U.S. interests. When asked about the Times report, Trump called it “insulting.”

In the same interview, Trump also objected to a report in The Washington Post that said he went to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin even from high-ranking officials in his own administration.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints got two touchdown passes from Drew Brees, two interceptions by Marcus Lattimore, and rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 Sunday to advance to the NFC championship game.

Using a dominant ball-control offense after a horrendous start, Brees took the Saints (14-3) on scoring drives of 92, 79 and 67 yards. And a few gambles paid off to assure New Orleans will host the Rams (13-4) next Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles, which fell 45-35 at the Superdome in November, will try again next week, with the winner taking on either Kansas City or New England in the Super Bowl in Atlanta. The Saints’ win finished off a sweep of the divisional round by teams coming off byes.

Wil Lutz added two field goals for the Saints, who last got this far in 2009, when they won the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia (10-8) will not repeat as NFL champion; no team has done so since the 2004 Patriots.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A doctor in Poland says Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz has undergone five hours of surgery after being stabbed onstage during the finale of a charity fundraiser.

Dr. Tomasz Stefaniak at the Medical University of Gdansk told reporters early Monday that “the patient is alive but is in a very serious condition.”

He says Adamowicz suffered wounds to the heart and abdomen when a man rushed on stage during the event Sunday night and stabbed him.

Stefaniak says that “the next hours will decide everything.” He appealed for Poles to offer thoughts and prayers for the mayor.

The suspected attacker has been arrested.

Polish broadcaster TVN says the assailant shouted from the stage that he had been wrongly imprisoned under a previous national government led by Civic Platform, a party to which the mayor formerly belonged.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — More than four months after Missouri became the first U.S. state to regulate the term “meat” on product labels, Nebraska’s powerful farm groups are pushing for similar protection from veggie burgers, tofu dogs and other items that look and taste like meat.

Nebraska lawmakers will consider a bill this year to prevent companies that package and sell food from advertising plant-based, insect-based and lab-grown products as meat. Similar measures are pending in Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming.

Critics say the measures infringe on companies’ free-speech rights.

In Nebraska, farm groups have found an unusual ally in state Sen. Carol Blood, a vegetarian from suburban Omaha. Blood says Nebraska’s agriculture industry needs to be protected for the good of the whole state. Nebraska is one of the nation’s top states for livestock production.

