Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:25 p.m. EST

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST The Latest: Government shutdown set to hit record length WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it would be easy for him just to declare a national emergency and find federal money…

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Government shutdown set to hit record length

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it would be easy for him just to declare a national emergency and find federal money to build a barrier along the southern border, but he’s not going to be so quick to do that because he thinks lawmakers can do it.

Trump spoke during a discussion Friday at the White House with state, local and community leaders about border security and safe communities.

The president says the “easy solution is for me to call a national emergency … but I’m not going to do it so fast.”

Trump says, “This is something that Congress can do.”

Attendees included state attorneys general, local elected leaders, faith leaders and federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

TWO DEAD-CHILD MISSING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sheriff says Wisconsin teen reunited with aunt

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin teen who was abducted during an October home invasion in which her parents were killed has been reunited with an aunt and will see the rest of her relatives within hours.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at a news conference that Jayme Closs was taken back to her hometown of Barron on Friday. He says she has already met with an aunt and will be reunited with her other relatives on Friday night.

Fitzgerald says investigators have recovered more than one gun, including a shotgun consistent with the type of gun used to kill Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs. He says the shotgun still needs to be tested to determine if it was the weapon used.

Authorities say Jayme managed to escape Thursday from a remote home near Gordon, which is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Barron. They arrested 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson on homicide and kidnapping charges. His initial court hearing is scheduled for Monday and records show he doesn’t have an attorney yet.

NBC-MEGYN KELLY

NBC News, Megyn Kelly reach separation agreement

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News has reached its professional divorce agreement with anchor Megyn Kelly.

The network announced the deal Friday night after more than two months of negotiations, giving no details. The former Fox News Channel transplant has been off the air since late October after suggesting that it was OK for white people to wear blackface on Halloween.

Kelly was in the second year of a three-year contract that reportedly paid her more than $20 million a year.

But attempts to establish her in both a prime-time newsmagazine and in the third hour of the “Today” show fell flat.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Report: FBI probed whether Trump secretly worked for Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Times reports that law enforcement officials became so concerned by President Donald Trump’s behavior in the days after he fired FBI Director James Comey that they began investigating whether he had been working for Russia against U.S. interests.

The report, published late Friday, cites unnamed former law enforcement officials and others familiar with the investigation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller took over the investigation when he was appointed soon after Comey’s firing. The Times says it’s unclear whether Mueller is still pursuing it.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Times that he had no knowledge of the inquiry but said that since it was opened a year and a half ago and they hadn’t heard anything, apparently “they found nothing.”

VEGETATIVE STATE-BIRTH-THE LATEST

The Latest: 911 call reveals staff’s shock over pregnancy

PHOENIX (AP) — Audio from a 911 call reveals workers on duty at a private care facility on the day an Arizona woman in a vegetative state gave birth were in complete shock about her pregnancy as they tried to save the newborn’s life.

Phoenix police released five minutes of audio Friday of a nurse calling for paramedics after the Dec. 29 birth.

The panicked nurse at the Hacienda HealthCare facility tells the 911 dispatcher several times that the baby is a complete surprise because workers had no idea the woman was pregnant.

The nurse initially says the woman is stable but the infant is not breathing and is turning blue.

Within a few minutes, the nurse says the baby is breathing and crying.

Authorities say the 29-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault.

SHUTDOWN-EXECUTIVE POWER

GOP rejected Obama’s executive reach, warily accepts Trump’s

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama stunned Republicans when he bypassed Congress and used executive powers to enact parts of his agenda. Now, with President Donald Trump proposing an end-run around Congress to build his promised border wall with Mexico, many Republicans are uneasily cheering him on.

Trump is considering invoking a national emergency to build the wall. It would allow him to tap unspent Defense dollars to pay for construction.

Republicans grumble about taking money they had allocated for other projects and needs, including rebuilding after natural disasters. But some say Trump has no other choice as the partial government shutdown stretches into its 22nd day on Saturday, making it the longest in history.

OFFICER KILLED-CALIFORNIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police say gunman on bike ambushed slain officer

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a rookie police officer killed on duty in Northern California was ambushed by a gunman on a bicycle.

The police chief in Davis says investigators have not determined a motive for Thursday night’s killing.

Chief Darren Pytel says the suspect rode a bicycle to the scene of a three-car crash in the small college town and fired multiple rounds.

Officer Natalie Corona, who was investigating the collision, was struck in the neck.

Pytel said the gunman left and went to his apartment nearby. A backpack left at the scene led officers to his door several hours. He shot himself in the head following an armed standoff with police.

The gunman’s name was not released.

AP-SAUDI-RUNAWAY WOMAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Canada grants asylum to Saudi woman

BANGKOK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will grant asylum to a Saudi woman fleeing alleged family abuse.

Trudeau said Friday Canada accepted the United Nations request.

Earlier Friday, Thailand’s immigration police chief said 18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun had left on a flight headed for Canada.

Alqunun was stopped last Saturday at a Bangkok airport by immigration police who denied her entry and seized her passport.

She barricaded herself in an airport hotel room and launched a social media campaign that drew global attention to her case.

The move could further upset Saudi-Canada relations. In August, Saudi Arabia expelled Canada’s ambassador to the kingdom and withdrew its own ambassador after Canada’s foreign ministry tweeted support for the arrests of women’s right activists. The Saudis also sold Canadian investments and ordered their citizens studying in Canada to leave.

PUERTO RICO-HAMILTON

Hamilton’s star reprising role in Puerto Rico to raise funds

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda is reprising his lead role in the hit musical “Hamilton” to start a two-week run in Puerto Rico expected to raise thousands of dollars for artists and cultural groups struggling in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Dozens of fans chatted excitedly outside the show’s venue in San Juan on Friday as they waited in line to pick up tickets that ranged from $10 to $5,000.

It is the first time that Miranda has performed the role of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton since his last appearance in the Broadway version in July 2016.

R KELLY-INVESTIGATIONS

Lawyer: R. Kelly denies all sexual misconduct allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney for R. Kelly says the R&B star denies all allegations of sexual misconduct, including those made in a recent documentary.

In an interview Friday, attorney Steve Greenberg portrayed Kelly as a victim of the Lifetime documentary called “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Kelly has been dogged for years by allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. The documentary revisited old allegations and brought new ones into the spotlight.

Greenberg says Kelly never knowingly had sex with a minor, never sexually abused any woman, and never held anyone against her will.

Greenberg also harshly criticized a Chicago prosecutor for asking that potential victims come forward.

Lifetime did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.