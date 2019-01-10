Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump moves closer to emergency declaration WASHINGTON (AP) — The former head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says what’s happening on the U.S. southern border is no emergency. W.…

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump moves closer to emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says what’s happening on the U.S. southern border is no emergency.

W. Craig Fugate, who ran the national disaster agency for nearly eight years under President Barack Obama and was head of Florida’s disaster agency under a Republican governor, says the push of refugees seeking asylum on the border with Mexico is not a national emergency.

President Donald Trump has called it a crisis and is weighing declaring it a national emergency to bypass a reluctant Congress and fund his long-promised border wall.

Fugate says Trump “is posturing, blustering.”

__

TWO DEAD-CHILD MISSING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Wisconsin girl found in town near Lake Superior

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin authorities say a teenager missing since her parents were killed in October was found alive in a tiny town about 40 miles south of Lake Superior.

Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs went missing Oct. 15 when her parents were found dead in the family’s home near Barron in northwestern Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday evening that she had been found alive in Douglas County, Wisconsin, which borders Lake Superior.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department posted a note on its website saying Jayme was “located” in the Town of Gordon at 4:43 p.m. Thursday and a suspect was apprehended in the town about 10 minutes later. The note offered no other details. The department’s non-emergency line rang unanswered Thursday evening and Sheriff Thomas Dalbec didn’t immediately respond to an email.

The Town of Gordon lies about 65 miles north of Barron.

Jayme’s grandfather, Robert Naiberg, tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the teen was being treated at a hospital before being reunited with family.

TRUMP LAWYER-INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Cohen to testify publicly before House panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, will testify publicly before a House committee next month in a hearing that could serve as the opening salvo of a Democratic effort to scrutinize Trump, his conflicts of interest and his ties to Russia.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee announced Thursday that Cohen will appear before the panel Feb. 7.

Cohen is a pivotal figure in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Cohen is also involved in the investigation by federal prosecutors in New York into campaign finance violations related to payments to buy the silence of a porn actress and a former Playboy Playmate who say they had sex with Trump.

__

VEGETATIVE STATE-BIRTH

April exam found no signs of pregnancy in comatose woman

PHOENIX (AP) — Court documents show an Arizona woman in a vegetative state who was sexually assaulted and had a baby received a medical exam nearly nine months before giving birth.

The 29-year-old woman’s mother and legal guardian submitted an annual report as required by state law that included results of a physical done April 16.

The report says the doctor who examined her at the long-term care facility where she lives found “no change” in her health. The doctor wrote the exam was external only.

The woman delivered the baby Dec. 29.

Doctors in fetal medicine say it’s possible there might not be extreme outward signs of pregnancy if the mother is in a vegetative state.

Phoenix police are gathering DNA samples from the facility’s male staffers as part of the investigation.

R KELLY-INVESTIGATIONS

Documentary puts new attention on R. Kelly sex allegations

The R&B singer R. Kelly has been hounded for years by allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls — accusations he and his attorneys have long denied.

But a new documentary, new protests and an Illinois prosecutor’s plea for victims to come forward have sparked hope among some advocates that one of the top-selling recording artists of all time might face criminal charges. Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx says authorities can’t do anything to investigate without cooperation.

Some legal experts say it may be difficult to bring charges. Accusers and witnesses would have to speak out, and prosecutors could have a hard time wining a conviction.

Kelly has also faced pressure from protests outside his Chicago studio that demanded investigation of the allegations.

CONGO-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police, military seen near Congo opposition area

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — As night falls in Congo, scores of police with automatic rifles and tear gas launchers are positioned along a road in the capital leading to Limete, a stronghold of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu.

Fayulu has alleged presidential election fraud in the surprise win of opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi. He has urged the Congolese people to protest. Election results compiled by the powerful Catholic Church and its observers at all polling stations show Fayulu easily won, diplomats say.

An Associated Press witness saw a vehicle filled with military personnel in full combat gear. One soldier carried a rocket launcher.

Congo has been largely calm since results were announced early Thursday but observers have warned that a court challenge could lead to unrest.

RETAIL STORES-SALES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Analyst says colliding events hit Macy’s

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent retail analyst says that the shift to online spending as well as the volatile stock market hurt Macy’s during the holiday. Sales numbers released Thursday are sending shares of the retailer down by more than 18 percent.

Ken Perkins of Retail Metrics says the two combined elements were an obstruction for Macy’s during the most critical period of the year for retailers.

With low unemployment, rising wages and consumer confidence high, there had been optimism about holiday sales receipts. But investors were caught off guard when Macy’s cut its full-year earnings and sales forecasts. Kohl’s also reported sales numbers that were far inferior compared with last year.

_______

RONALDO-RAPE LAWSUIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police seek Italy’s help in Ronaldo rape case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say investigators are asking Italian authorities to obtain a DNA sample from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in an ongoing rape investigation.

The department issued a statement Thursday confirming “an official request” was sent to Italy. That’s where Ronaldo plays for a soccer club in Turin.

The police statement does not specify if a warrant was issued. Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer declined additional comment.

Ronaldo’s lawyer, Peter S. Christiansen in Las Vegas, downplayed the development and denied a Nevada woman’s allegation that Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

The lawyer says sex was consensual and evidence collection is standard practice.

A police sexual assault investigation was closed in 2009 but reopened last August, before the woman filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada claiming that Ronaldo raped her.

____

PELVIC MESH LAWSUITS

Physicians criticize state lawsuits over pelvic mesh

SEATTLE (AP) — Doctors who specialize in female pelvic medicine say lawsuits by four states, including Washington and California, over products used to treat pelvic floor disorders and incontinence might scare patients away from the best treatment options.

Sixty-three Washington surgeons recently signed a letter to state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, arguing his consumer-protection lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson is off-base.

The lawsuit says the company failed to disclose risks associated with the transvaginal mesh products. But the doctors say they were never deceived and that the case is based on a misapprehension of how they assess risks posed by medical procedures.

The doctors say that while the mesh had higher-than-expected complication rates when used to treat some pelvic floor disorders, it remains the best surgical option for stress urinary incontinence, which is common among women after childbirth.

POLICE STATION ATTACK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Parents of slain detective criticize authorities

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — The parents of a slain police detective are criticizing authorities for not seeking criminal charges against the officer who mistakenly shot and killed their son after a gunman attacked a Maryland police station.

James and Sheila Colson spoke at Thursday’s sentencing hearing for Michael Ford, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the March 2016 shooting death of their son.

Ford opened fire on a police station before Prince George’s County Police Officer Taylor Krauss shot and killed Detective Jacai Colson, mistaking him for a threat.

Sheila Colson described Krauss as careless and reckless and said she believes her son was killed because he was black. Ford also is black.

Krauss testified that he never saw Colson hold up a badge or heard him identify himself as a police officer before shooting him once in the chest.

A grand jury declined to indict Krauss on any charges related to Colson’s shooting. Colson’s parents sued Krauss and the county.

