Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EST

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says shutdown could go for ‘years’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared he could keep parts of the government shut down for “months or even years” after he and Democratic leaders again failed to resolve his demand for billions of dollars for a border wall with Mexico.

They did agree to a new round of weekend talks between staff members and White House officials.

Trump met in the White House Situation Room with congressional leaders from both parties as the shutdown hit the two-week mark amid an impasse over his wall demands. Democrats emerged from meeting, which both sides said was contentious at times, to report little if any progress.

Trump says he could declare a national emergency to build the wall without congressional approval, but would first try a “negotiated process.”

SHUTDOWN-BORDER WALL

Wall debate obscures other struggles at the border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — In Washington, it’s all about the wall. At the border, it’s about a lot more.

The partial government shutdown over $5 billion in funding President Donald Trump wants for a wall separating the U.S. from Mexico has lasted 14 days with no sign of compromise. A new Congress has taken over, and newly installed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called the wall an “immorality.”

But the Washington debate is overlooking major bottlenecks in the immigration system. More families and children traveling alone are turning themselves in to authorities to seek asylum.

Trump has suggested people won’t bother to come if he gets his way, making other immigration issues less problematic. Fencing currently blankets about one-third of the border and the president wants to extend and fortify them.

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says Dem dishonored herself with profanity

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says newly elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan “dishonored herself” when she used profanity to describe him.

Speaking to reporters in the Rose Garden, Trump said Friday that he thought Tlaib’s comments were “disgraceful.”

The Michigan Democrat exclaimed at an event late Thursday that Democrats were going to impeach Trump, and used a profanity for him.

She didn’t back down Friday, tweeting that “I will always speak truth to power.” She added the hashtag, “#unapologeticallyMe.”

Trump, who routinely slings verbal attacks at his critics, said: “I thought her comments were disgraceful” and “disrespectful” to the United States.

DOUBLE TRIPLE TRANSPLANT BOND

New hearts forge new friendship for transplant recipients

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Michigan woman and a South Side Chicago father have forged a new friendship at the University of Chicago Medicine after each received a new heart, kidney and liver within 30 hours of one another.

Daru Smith underwent surgery Dec. 19. Just eight minutes after the medical team finished replacing the 29-year-old man’s liver, they got a call that organs were ready for Sarah McPharlin, who is also 29.

The two are staying on the same hospital floor, where medical staff said they have been sharing walks and high-fives while recovering from their marathon surgeries.

The University of Chicago Medicine team says no other hospital has performed that rare procedure on two patients within hours of one another.

ELECTION 2020-ELIZABETH WARREN-IOWA

Iowa debut trip for potential 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is making her first visit to Iowa as a likely presidential candidate.

The visit on Friday and over the weekend is combining events at bars, community centers and theaters with more intimate gatherings in private homes.

For someone known for her ability to rouse crowds with her takedowns of Wall Street and President Donald Trump, the trip offers Warren a chance to forge more personal connections with Iowa activists and powerbrokers.

Warren announced this week she’d formed a presidential exploratory committee and named key political staff hires with Iowa campaign credentials.

Though it’s Warren’s first trip to the state, it gives her a head start as the first to begin organizing in a field expected to grow quickly and include more than a dozen prospects.

OSCARS-KEVIN HART

Hart says he’s considering Oscars gig again

NEW YORK (AP) — Prodded by Ellen DeGeneres, comic Kevin Hart says he’ll reconsider his decision to step down as host of the Academy Awards.

Two days after he was named as host last month, Hart backed off when some of his homophobic tweets from a decade ago resurfaced.

But DeGeneres, in an interview with Hart on her talk show airing Friday, urged him to go back, saying he’s apologized for his remarks and grown from the experience.

The Oscars haven’t named a replacement for Hart, who they hoped would juice ratings for the show. Last year the Academy Awards had its smallest audience ever.

AP-US-CALIFORNIA-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-PROFILE

California’s first Latino attorney general targets Trump

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr’-ah) immediately became perhaps the nation’s most influential attorney general when he was named California’s top lawyer two years ago.

He has since used his post atop what some call the “Resistance State” to pummel President Donald Trump’s administration with dozens of legal actions.

In 2019, Becerra may turn up the heat even more, buoyed by his overwhelming endorsement from voters, a Democratic U.S. House and a new, more aggressive governor who takes office Monday.

Becerra is California’s first Latino attorney general.

He kicked off the new year Thursday by appealing a recent ruling by a conservative federal judge in Texas that declared the Obama-era healthcare law unconstitutional.

WEATHER CHANNEL-LAWSUIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Weather Channel app denies data wrongdoing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of The Weather Channel mobile app denies any impropriety with sharing location data collected from users.

IBM Corp. issued a statement Friday in response to a lawsuit by the Los Angeles city attorney. Prosecutors claim app users have been misled to think the data is only used for personalized weather information but it is actually sold to third parties.

IBM says there has always been transparency about use of location data and it will be vigorously defended.

The app is part of The Weather Company digital assets that IBM acquired for $2 billion in 2015. The Weather Channel seen on TV was not acquired by IBM and is owned by a different company.

NAVY SEAL-MURDER CHARGE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to Iraqi slaying

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A decorated Navy SEAL has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges involving the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher entered his plea at an arraignment Friday at Naval Base San Diego.

Military authorities say a decision will be made next week on whether Gallagher should be released from the brig pending trial. He has been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 11.

He is scheduled to go on trial between Feb. 19 and March 1.

