CHINA-SPACE Chinese spacecraft makes first landing on moon’s far side BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon. The official China Central Television says Thursday…

Chinese spacecraft makes first landing on moon’s far side

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon.

The official China Central Television says Thursday the lunar explorer Chang’e 4 had touched down at 10:26 a.m.

The far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is relatively unexplored. It is also known as the dark side of the moon.

The pioneering landing demonstrates China’s growing ambitions as a space power.

After shutdown talks go nowhere, officials to try again

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and congressional officials plan to try, try again Friday after their meeting at the White House didn’t succeed in producing a budget agreement that would end a partial government shutdown.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi tells NBC’s “Today” that budget legislation for the new Congress will not include money for Trump’s border wall and asks, “How many more times can we say no?”

Trump says he isn’t budging either and that shutdown will last “as long as it takes” to get the funding he wants for a border wall with Mexico.

The new Congress with its Democratic-controlled House will convene Thursday. Republicans who control the Senate are hesitant to take up the Democrats’ budget package without Trump on board.

SKorean lawmaker: Spy agency says NKorean diplomat in hiding

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that North Korea’s acting ambassador to Italy Jo Song Gil went into hiding with his wife in November.

South Korean lawmaker Kim Min-ki said Thursday an official from Seoul’s National Intelligence Service shared the information in a closed-door briefing.

Kim did not say whether the spy agency revealed information about Jo’s current whereabouts or whether he had plans to defect to South Korea.

Pelosi poised to become House speaker, making history again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi is poised to be elected as House speaker with the first vote of the new Democratic majority.

The California Democrat is the only woman who has held the office and will join the few elected officials who returned to it. The last time a speaker regained the gavel was more than a half-century ago.

While Pelosi says she knew this moment would arrive, it wasn’t guaranteed. Others had their doubts — or actively worked against her.

She has spent her political career being underestimated, only to prove the naysayers wrong. In this case, it was by winning back the Democratic majority and amassing the votes for the speaker’s job.

Pelosi remains a highly polarizing figure, vilified by Republicans as a San Francisco liberal and caricature of big government.

Sanders allies contrite, defiant amid harassment allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his chief lieutenants are offering contrition and defiance as they face allegations of sexual harassment that plagued his last presidential campaign and now threaten to derail a second White House bid before it begins.

Sanders apologized late Wednesday “to any woman who felt that she was not treated appropriately” hours after a New York Times report detailed allegations of unwanted sexual advances and pay inequity on his first campaign.

He said: “Of course, if I run again, we will do better next time.”

The allegations did not directly involve Sanders or his senior staff.

In the wake of the report, some Democratic activists and operatives complained about the aggressive culture during the first campaign when male staffers and supporters were sometimes labeled “Bernie bros.”

Apple sees further weakness in iPhone sales

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple warns that disappointing iPhone sales will cause a significant drop in its revenue over the crucial holiday season compared to earlier projections.

CEO Tim Cook made the announcement after the market closed Wednesday. It embodies some of the worst fears of investors, who have been dumping Apple shares amid signs that the latest iPhone models weren’t living up to expectations.

Cook cited China as Apple’s biggest weak spot, but also said that consumers weren’t upgrading to the latest iPhones models as eagerly as anticipated.

As a result, Apple now expects revenue of $84 billion for the fiscal quarter running from October through December. Management had previously predicted revenue ranging from $89 billion to $93 billion.

Lawyers try to seize Japanese assets over Korean forced work

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Lawyers for South Koreans forced into wartime labor have taken legal steps to seize the South Korean assets of a Japanese company they are trying to pressure into following a court ruling to provide them compensation.

Lawyer Lim Jae-sung said Thursday the court in the city of Pohang could decide in two or three weeks whether to accept the request to seize the shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. in its joint venture with South Korean steelmaker POSCO that are estimated to be worth around $9.7 million.

Lim says Nippon Steel has been refusing to discuss compensation despite a ruling by South Korea’s Supreme Court in October that the company should compensate four plaintiffs who worked at its steel mills during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The Latest: Trump on US spending bill: ‘Let’s get it done!’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he remains “ready and willing” to work with Democrats to pass a government spending bill even as he refuses to budge over funding for his long-promised border wall.

Trump is tweeting “Let’s get it done!” as the partial government shutdown continues with no end in sight.

Trump’s tweets on Wednesday came hours after he met with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders at the White House for a briefing on border security that, by all accounts, made zero progress.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News that Democrats cut off Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen “within five seconds” and didn’t care what she had to say.

Trump has invited the group back for a follow-up session Friday, the day after Nancy Pelosi is expected to become speaker of the House.

NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft traveling 4 billion miles from Earth has sent back its first close-up pictures of the most distant celestial object ever explored, and it looks like a reddish snowman.

Ultima Thule, as the small, icy object has been dubbed, is an elongated body about 20 miles long, consisting of two fused-together spheres.

NASA’s New Horizons, the spacecraft that sent back pictures of Pluto 3½ years ago, swept past the ancient, mysterious object early on New Year’s Day. It is a billion miles past Pluto.

The pictures from Ultima Thule were revealed Wednesday.

Scientist Jeff Moore says that the two spheres formed when small, icy pieces coalesced in space billions of years ago. Then the spheres slowly spiraled closer to each other and stuck together.

Ultima Thule has a mottled appearance the color of light brick. Scientists say no impact craters could be seen in the latest photos.

An earlier, fuzzier image made it look like a bowling pin.

Frigid temperatures chill southern Arizona, much of West

PHOENIX (AP) — Snow is falling on cacti in southern Arizona, while Anchorage is seeing balmy weather — at least by Alaska standards.

The weather appears to be flipped throughout much of the West.

The Southwest is seeing unusually cold weather, including suburban Tucson, which saw as much as six inches of snow Wednesday.

In Phoenix, the overnight low was 30 degrees for the first time in five years.

In Albuquerque, heavy snowfall and icy roads caused many government agencies and schools to close for the day.

The National Weather Service said more frigid weather is expected Thursday in the region.

Meanwhile, a change in the jet stream pumped warmer air from the south into Alaska, taking temperature to 44 degrees in Anchorage on New Year’s Day.

