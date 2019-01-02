NEW CONGRESS Tops on House Dems to-do list: Try to end shutdown WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are sweeping into power this week on a campaign promise of improving government for ordinary Americans. But first,…

NEW CONGRESS

Tops on House Dems to-do list: Try to end shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are sweeping into power this week on a campaign promise of improving government for ordinary Americans. But first, they’ll have to get government re-opened from the partial shutdown.

As the Congress gavels in for the 116th session they’ll establish the House rules and elect the House speaker, presumably Nancy Pelosi.

But the new majority will quickly pivot Thursday to a pair of bills to fund the parts of the government that have been shuttered in the dispute over money for President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico.

It’s a cold opening for the new majority, setting up an early confrontation with the Republican-led Senate and the White House and testing the House Democrats’ ability to make good on their campaign pledges in the new era of divided government.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Hill leaders to attend White House briefing on border

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic and Republican congressional leaders are expected to attend a briefing on border security at the White House as the government remains partially shut down and President Donald Trump asks in a tweet, “Let’s make a deal?”

The shutdown began Dec. 22. Funding for Trump’s pet project, a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, has been the sticking point in passing budgets.

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST Wednesday, the day before Democrats assume control of the House.

Pelosi has said that Democrats will pass legislation to reopen government but not provide funding for a wall.

The White House is calling the Democratic plan a “non-starter,” saying it fails to secure the border and puts the needs of other countries above the needs of its own citizens.

TRUMP-ROMNEY

Incoming Sen. Romney questions Trump’s ‘character’ in op-ed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Utah Sen.-elect Mitt Romney says President Donald Trump’s “conduct over the past two years … is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

The Republican presidential nominee in 2012 is praising some of Trump’s policy decisions in a Washington Post op-ed published Tuesday. But Romney adds: “With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring.”

Romney says he doesn’t intend to comment on every Trump tweet, but he promises to “speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions.”

The former Massachusetts governor will be sworn into the Senate on Thursday.

INDIA-PRIESTS PREYING ON NUNS

AP finds long history of nuns abused by priests in India

KURAVILANGAD, India (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has uncovered a decades-long history of nuns in India enduring sexual abuse from within the Catholic Church.

The nuns talk of priests who pushed into their bedrooms and pressured them to turn close friendships into sex. They talk about being groped and kissed, of hands pressed against them by men they were raised to believe were representatives of Jesus Christ.

The Vatican has long been aware of nuns sexually abused by priests and bishops in Asia, Europe, South America and Africa, but it has done very little to stop it.

The scale of the problem in India is unclear, cloaked by a powerful culture of silence. Many nuns believe abuse is commonplace. Some believe it is rare.

CLERGY ABUSE-PRAYER RETREAT-NEWS GUIDE

US Catholic bishops to begin prayer retreat on sexual abuse

DETROIT (AP) — U.S.-based Roman Catholic bishops are gathering at a seminary near Chicago for a weeklong retreat on the church sexual abuse scandal that organizers say will focus on prayer and spiritual reflection and not formulating policy.

The retreat, which kicks off Wednesday at the Mundelein Seminary, is being held a day after The Associated Press reported that the Vatican in November blocked U.S. bishops from taking measures to address the clergy abuse scandal.

It also serves as a prelude to a summit of the world’s bishops at the Vatican next month to forge a comprehensive response to the crisis that has riven the church.

The meetings follow two blistering reports this year from state attorneys general — in Illinois and Pennsylvania — alleging negligence by state church leaders.

MEXICO-MIGRANT CARAVAN

US fires tear gas across Mexico border to stop migrants

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who were trying to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

An Associated Press photographer witnessed at least three volleys of gas launched onto the Mexican side of the border near Tijuana’s beach early Tuesday. It affected the migrants, including women and children, as well as members of the press.

Migrants who spoke with AP said they arrived last month with the caravan from Honduras.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that the gas was aimed at rock throwers on the Mexican side who prevented agents from helping children who were being passed over the concertina wire. The agency says 25 migrants were detained.

DENMARK-TRAIN ACCIDENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Danish accident could be caused by falling cargo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police is suggesting that one possible cause of the train accident that killed six and injured 16 others was that cargo from a passing freight train fell off and hit a passenger train.

Police spokesman Lars Braemhoej added there was “considerable damage” on the passenger train, but “we do not know precisely what caused the accident.”

Police declined to comment on a report by Denmark’s TV2 channel that a container had likely fallen off the cargo train.

Braemhoej said Wednesday that the accident occurred on road-and-rail bridge that is part of the link between the island of Funen and Zealand where Copenhagen is located.

12 noon

A spokesman for Danish brewery group Carlsberg says a freight train transporting crates of beer was involved in the fatal train accident on a Danish bridge.

Kasper Elbjoern says the company transporting the cargo “has unfortunately confirmed that the freight train that was transporting our freight has been involved in the accident.”

Police said six passengers were killed and 16 others injured in Wednesday morning’s accident on a bridge linking two central Denmark islands.

Denmark’s TV2 said a tarpaulin on a freight train hit a passenger train going in the opposite direction, prompting it to brake violently.

Jesper Nielsen, a passenger on the train, told TV2 the train “was out on the bridge when there was a huge ‘bang’ …. and very quickly thereafter, the train braked.”

ROSE BOWL

Ohio State tops Washington 28-23 in Meyer’s Rose Bowl finale

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Urban Meyer finished his coaching career at Ohio State with a 28-23 victory after the Buckeyes held off Washington’s thrilling fourth-quarter comeback in the 105th Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Rashod Berry caught TD passes in the first half for the fifth-ranked Buckeyes (13-1), who took a 25-point lead into the fourth.

But Myles Gaskin threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two more scores for the No. 9 Huskies (10-4), scoring from 2 yards out with 42 seconds left.

The Buckeyes intercepted Jake Browning’s pass on the 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered the Huskies’ onside kick to wrap up the final game of Meyer’s seven-year tenure.

JAPAN-EMPEROR

Japan emperor greets public in final New Year’s appearance

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Emperor Akihito has waved to throngs of well-wishers eager to see the final New Year’s appearance in his reign.

He told the crowd Wednesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo: “I am truly happy to celebrate the New Year with all of you under such cloudless skies.”

Akihito will abdicate on April 30 and his son will succeed him.

Akihito, who inherited the Chrysanthemum Throne from wartime emperor Hirohito, has appeared each year to wish peace for the nation with his wife Empress Michiko and other family members.

Japanese media reported the attendance at nearly 60,000 people as of late morning, many of them waving Japanese flags.

BRAZIL-BOLSONARO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brazil’s Bolsonaro and Trump exchange tweets

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — New Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and U.S. President Donald Trump are expressing mutual admiration on Twitter.

Minutes after Bolsonaro took the oath of office and gave his first speech as president Tuesday, Trump tweeted that Bolsonaro had made a “great inauguration speech.” Trump also said: “The U.S.A is with you!”

Not long after that, Bolsonaro apparently found time to tweet back in the middle of ceremonial activities.

His official Twitter account said: “Dear Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, I truly appreciate your words of encouragement. Together, under God’s protection, we shale bring prosperity and progress to our people.”

Bolsonaro is a former army captain with hard-right positions and he has often expressed admiration for Trump and says he plans to emulate several of the U.S. leader’s policies.

